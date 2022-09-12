Jennifer Lopez highlights her fit arms in a green dress while taking Emme shopping at LA flea market

Jennifer Lopez bonded with her child Emme on Sunday as they strolled through a flea market in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old Hustlers star and Emme, 14, appeared to be making some purchases while exploring the bustling Melrose Trading Post.

Despite the casual nature of their outing, the singer still looked her best in a deep green halter dress that put the spotlight on her fit arms.

Jennifer’s dress had a thick halterneck and a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage.

The revealing look also included sleek triangular cutouts across her fitted midriff.

The Out Of Sight star’s dress hit her ankles and she complemented it with large hoop earrings and amber aviator sunglasses.

The 5ft5in beauty lifted her stature in a set of strappy beige platform heels.

Her caramel locks were pulled back taut and tied casually in a bun.

The dress usually showed her back, although there was a narrow elastic band above her pert derriere.

She completed her look by accessories with a brown Christian Dior tote.

Emme, whom Jennifer has referred to using she/she pronouns, opted for a casual and comfortable look with a baggy brown T-shirt and blue jeans.

They added a cool set of shiny burgundy combat boots and wore their hair shaggy while carrying shopping bags.

Emme turned out to have brought a friend who found a stylish Tiffany-style lamp with a colored glass shade.

After making some purchases at the market, Jennifer and her entourage returned to her black SUV to leave.

The actress’s family outing comes just a day after she spent some one-on-one time with a newer member of her blended family: her husband Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter, Violet, 16.

The teen, her mother Jennifer Garner’s doppelganger, towered over her new stepmother as they had lunch in Beverly Hills.

Both outings were missing Ben, who tied the knot for the second time with Jennifer last month at his huge plantation-style estate near Savannah, Georgia.

The lavish wedding followed their much more intimate Las Vegas nuptials.

The festivities at the second ceremony were spread over three days, although Jennifer and her family spent much of the prep time under the weather, as she revealed in her newsletter that she and Ben had contracted a stomach virus prior to the wedding.

After their second, larger ceremony for friends and family, the lovebirds took a trip to Italy to decompress.

Their marriage is the culmination of their long-dormant romance. The two were originally dating from 2002 to 2004, and they got engaged in November 2002.

However, they postponed their wedding in September 2003 and by January of the following year the two broke up.

Jennifer, who recently starred in the rom-com Marry Me, is next to appear in another romantic comedy, Shotgun Wedding, which pairs her with Josh Duhamel, who filled in to replace Armie Hammer.

She has also completed all work on the action film The Mother.