Jennifer Lopez gives an insight into her favourite meals as she reveals her go-to deli order

Jennifer Lopez has provided insight into some of her favorite meals when she revealed what her favorite grocery store order is.

The singer, 53, spoke to Vogue for their 73 questions interview from her home in Los Angeles and reflected on her time in The Bronx, where she grew up.

Jennifer gave an insight into her favorite snacks and revealed that her go-to New York deli order was a ham and cheese sandwich with a “bag of chips.”

“My go-to order at the bodega was ham and cheese on a bun, with an orange drink — if you know, you know — with a bag of chips,” she said.

Jennifer, also known as J.Lo, was also asked what food she would choose if she could only cook one more meal for the rest of her life.

She revealed her favorite meal and said, “Rice and beans and chicken cutlets.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she also reflected on her day-to-day life with husband Ben Affleck and her twins Emme and Maximilian, both 14, who she shares with Marc Anthony.

She admitted that “the teen years” are the most daunting part of parenting, but said the most rewarding part is when her kids teach her things.

Her interview comes just days after she opened up about falling in love with Ben, 50, the fallout from their breakup and rekindling their romance 18 years later.

The famous couple, known as “Bennifer,” got back together last year and finally tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Georgia in August 2022.

They first dated in the early 2000s and got engaged, only to call off their wedding in the fall of 2003, blaming excessive media attention.

Ben married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and had three children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, while Jennifer had her twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to reflect on the 20th anniversary of her landmark album This Is Me…Then, Jennifer got candid about her and Ben’s love story.

She said they fell for each other while filming Gigli in 2001, a famously critically panned movie, but said it was a slow burner rather than love at first sight, cementing their bond when they filmed Jersey Girl together in 2002.

“I think what happened is we became such good friends when we worked together. We realized we were crazy about each other,” she said.

She continued, “I found myself thinking about him after the movie was over. And that I had to manage my own affairs, because I was getting out of a relationship at the time.’

“But it’s like you just knew. It’s like, “This is the person I want to be with.” And that happened over a period of months. It wasn’t an immediate thing because we weren’t allowed to do that. Yeah, it’s grown a little bit over time,” she explained.

She called their breakup the “biggest heartbreak of my life” and gushed about how the pair finally got their “happy ending” 20 years later.