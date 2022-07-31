Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring in BTS snaps before LVRxUNICEF Gala in Italy

Two-time Grammy nominee Jennifer Lopez Affleck shared Behind-the-scenes snaps of herself before she headlined the LUISAVIAROMA x UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy on Saturday.

Nail artist Tom Bachik posted a close-up of the 53-year-old Bronx-born pop diva’s manicure and her 8.5-carat green diamond wedding ring estimated to be worth between $5 and $10 million.

Jennifer also has a more modest wedding ring, valued at $1K – according to Page six.

Lopez proudly posed with (most of) her glamor team – makeup artist Mary Phillips, Tom, hairstylist Chris Appleton and stylist Mariel Haenn.

The halftime producer star wore a special Roberto Cavalli ensemble designed by Fausto Puglisi for her concert on the stage La Certosa di San Giacomo.

After removing the voluminous chiffon and feathered coat, Jennifer revealed a zebra print feathered top with matching bell bottoms.

Lopez wowed audiences with a medley, including her 1999 song Waiting for Tonight and a cover of Donna Summer’s 1978 hit Last Dance (as Selena did before her murder).

The On My Way (Marry Me) singer then undressed further to reveal a silver shimmery thing over a nude bodysuit.

Jennifer watched from the audience at the LVRxUNICEF Gala at her brother-in-law — Oscar winner Casey Affleck — and his girlfriend since October, Caylee Cowan.

Lopez’s fourth husband – two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck – is working hard on the Burbank set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom where he reprises his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The Berkeley-born, Cambridge-raised actor will make the big 5-0 on August 15 — right around the time they’re planning a wedding party at his 87-acre Georgia estate.

On Friday, Page six reported that the couple, known collectively as “Bennifer,” had hired event planner Colin Cowie, who regularly handles bashes on budgets between $25K and $25M.

Gigli’s castmates — who were previously in a relationship between 2002-2004 — began texting each other again in February 2021, two months before she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

It’s safe to say that Jennifer is obsessed with marriage, as her most recent movie roles have involved playing the over-50s – Kat Coiro’s rom-com Marry Me and Jason Moore’s upcoming Shotgun Wedding.

Purple Hearts star Sofia Carson also “serenade” the audience “with her beautiful voice” at the A-list event.

Jamie Foxx hosted the LVRxUNICEF Gala – which attracted celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Karolina Kurkova.

The evening was chaired by two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee.