Jennifer Lopez flashes her abs in white crop top while holding hands with new husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the picture of newlywed bliss on a shopping trip in Milan, Italy on Thursday.

The newlyweds enjoy a second honeymoon in the global fashion capital after walking down the aisle again at a lavish wedding for family and friends at the Oscar winner’s home in Riceboro, Georgia, on Aug. 20.

The Marry Me star, 53, looked chic in a white trouser suit with a crew-neck crop top and high-waisted pants that showed off her fitted tummy and toned arms.

The new bride accentuated her ensemble with a white fedora, gold necklace, neutral-toned high heels and a multi-colored bag.

The Grammy winner’s hair was styled in long, loose waves, and she wore makeup during the day for the romp through the city that’s been around for more than two thousand years.

Ben, 50, put on more casual clothes for the shopping excursion.

The Clerks III star chose worn jeans, a white t-shirt and a teal camp shirt while holding his wife’s hands.

His salt and pepper beard was cropped short and he wore white sneakers and aviator-style sunglasses.

The glamorous couple created a photographic frenzy at the Brunello Cucinelli store when fans pulled out their cell phones to capture their brief encounter with the famous couple, which seemed to turn heads.

The Let It Be Me singer smiled brightly as Ben led her through the crowd.

The pair stayed close together in the shop and the The Last Duel actor could be seen putting his hand on the bottom of the Hustlers star as they looked at items in a display case.

The shopping trip was successful as Ben was seen carrying a white shopping bag with a new purchase hidden inside.

After shopping, bodyguards helped the captivating couple make a quick escape with the help of guards.

Ben and Jen fled to Las Vegas on July 17 and took their children to Paris.

They later spent part of their first honeymoon in Capri, Italy, where the versatile singer and dancer performed at the LuisaViaRoma Gala for UNICEF.

The famous couple appears to be childless and this time focusing on themselves. Before going to Milan, they were spotted eating in Lake Como.