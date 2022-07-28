Jennifer Lopez dons towering platform heels for a boat ride with child Emme in Naples

She has been enjoying the sights of Paris for the past few days with her new husband Ben Affleck.

Still, Jennifer Lopez took off from the city of love to the next destination on her romantic honeymoon as she was seen in Naples, Italy on Wednesday.

The singer, 53, went on a boat trip with her twins Emme and Maximillian, 14, while the couple’s children accompanied them on their outing.

Known for her incredible dance moves, J Lo appeared to be very confident in her balance center and sea legs when she was seen aboard the boat on giant platform heels.

The mother of two kept the rest of her ensemble relatively low-key as she paired flared jeans with a billowy white blouse.

She completed the look with a Hermes handbag, oversized sunglasses and dainty gold earrings, while her shiny locks were pulled back into a top knot.

Fearless: J Lo wore killer heels to prop her stuff across the deck of the boat

Arrive in style: J Lo received warm towels and ice cold water on arrival

Emme – going by she/them pronouns – looked casually cool on the day as she donned a khaki shirt dress and trainers.

Emme’s twin brother Maximilian also enjoyed the honeymoon and was seen aboard the boat in an all-white ensemble.

Nor was the groom herself, Ben, 49, who tied the knot with Jennifer in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Stylish: All eyes were on Jennifer during the outing as she put her things on the boat

Take the plunge: The singer’s kids stormed into the boat while J Lo chased after it

The actor has also enjoyed some quality family time during the honeymoon, bringing his daughter Seraphina, 13, with him.

Ben is also the father of Violet (16) and son Samuel (10) with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he married in 2005.

It comes after Jennifer and Ben’s marriage minister stated that he had no doubts about the couple’s love for each other.

“I’ve probably done 10,000 weddings now, and at this point in my life I’m getting a couples feeling — I can actually tell it was real,” Ryan Wolfe, who performed the wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, told People.

Jennifer announced the news of her marriage, writing in her newsletter, “Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a permit with four other couples, all taking the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.

“We were barely in the little white wedding chapel at midnight. They graciously stayed open a few minutes late, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, apparently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted to show Elvis himself it cost extra and he was in bed).’

Sweet: Jennifer shared a hug with the crew as she boarded the superyacht

Bootylicious: Jennifer showed off her famous derriere in her tight jeans

Chilling: She was seen looking around at the beautiful layout of the superyacht

Jennifer also revealed she was wearing a dress from an old movie, while Ben wore a coat from his closet for the ceremony.

She said, “We read our own vows in the small chapel and gave each other the rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”