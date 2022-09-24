Jennifer Lopez displays her fit physique as she portrays a deadly assassin in the trailer The Mother

Jennifer Lopez showcased her versatile acting range in the latest teaser for her latest Netflix action movie called The Mother.

The 53-year-old actress plays the character of a mother and hitman who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter.

The short but captivating trailer opened with a shot of a snowy, remote environment surrounded by trees and mist-covered hills while low, exciting music played softly in the background.

Assassin: Jennifer Lopez showcased her versatile acting range in the latest teaser for her Netflix action movie called The Mother, where she plays a hit man

The teaser made a quick cut at Jennifer working out and doing pull-ups, showing off her tight biceps and midriff.

The clip shows the actress working on her strength as she jumps to her remote living situation in the snowy woods.

Jennifer is then seen sitting in a darkened room with a serious and determined expression on her face, saying, “She needs protection now,” referring to her daughter she gave up years earlier.

Training: The actress, 53, stars as a deadly hit man who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter from attackers

Workout: A short clip in the trailer showed the actress doing pull-ups to maintain her strength while living alone in a remote location

Living alone: ​​Jennifer seems to live alone and hides in the woods before going out to save her only daughter

Protector: The trailer then jumped to Jennifer sitting in a dark room, where she could be heard saying, ‘She needs protection now’

The teaser soon showed the moment when her daughter, played by Lucy Paez, is publicly kidnapped by dangerous assailants.

Jennifer was able to suddenly step on the accelerator as she raced in a vehicle down a narrow stretch of road along the water.

Then, in a separate scene while they were sitting in a gloomy restaurant, she told her daughter, “You saw what was out there.”

The trailer’s music continued to build, showing short action sequences as Jennifer devoted herself to keeping her daughter alive, such as sprinting through heavy traffic and jumping off the edge of a building.

Rushing to safety: Jennifer was featured in a few action scenes shown briefly in the teaser

Release: The Mother is scheduled for next year in May 2023 on Netflix

Stunts: The action drama seems to have some exciting action scenes

As the short teaser came to an end, you could see Jennifer riding a motorcycle against a scenic backdrop with her daughter in the back.

A voiceover of the actress was added as she made her way through a layer of snow, and she could be heard saying, “If there’s any trouble… come and find me.” On the last line, Jennifer turned to the camera before the screen went black.

One of the attackers in the upcoming action thriller, played by Joseph Fiennes, made a brief appearance, building up the suspense and tension.

In addition to Joseph and Lucy, the star-studded and talented cast also includes Gael Garcia Bernal, known for The Motorcycle Diaries (2004) and Disney’s Coco (2017). Pieces Of Her actor, Omari Hardwick, also has a role in the film as Jennifer’s ally.

Villain: Joseph Fiennes was cast to play one of the dangerous attackers in the upcoming movie

Mother-daughter duo: Lucy Paez, an up-and-coming actress, will play Jennifer’s estranged daughter in The Mother

The Mother is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Niki Caro, who also directed the 2020 live-action remake of Mulan, and other films such as The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017).

Jennifer’s latest action drama comes a year after the actress signed a multi-year deal with Netflix Variety.

The star is also the founder and CEO of Nuyorican Productions, which the streaming site is also collaborating with. At the time of the partnership, Netflix head of global movies released a statement.

Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. By partnering with her and Nuyorican, we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world.”

The Mother is scheduled for release on the popular streaming site next year in May 2023.

“Come Find Me”: At the end of the trailer, a voiceover from Jennifer was heard saying, “If there’s any trouble…come and find me”

Businesswoman: Jennifer is the founder and CEO of her own production company called Nuyorican Productions