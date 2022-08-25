Jennifer Lopez ‘cut dancers auditioning for one of her tours after finding out they were VIRGOS’ 

Heather Morris claims Jennifer Lopez cut off dancers auditioning for one of her tours after finding out they were Virgos.

Morris made the allegation during a performance at the Just say with Justin Martindale podcastbut added that it was all ‘hearsay’.

The Glee alum, 35, claimed Lopez had dancers do a full day of tryouts before asking what their astrological sign was and dropping them.

Not astrologically compatible! Heather Morris claims Jennifer Lopez cut the dancers off to audition to be part of her tour after finding out they were Virgos; J-Lo pictured 2016

“Jennifer Lopez was auditioning dancers for one of her tours,” she began.

“Usually, a dance audition, you don’t get paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you audition until 6 p.m..”

“She walks into the room and said, “Thank you so much, you’ve worked so hard. By show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, would you please raise your hands?” she added.

“So, a bunch of Virgos raised their hands… she whispered to her assistant, she looked at them, and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave after auditioning for Jennifer Lopez all day!’

Wasn’t in the stars! The Glee alum, 35, claimed Lopez had dancers do a full day of tryouts before asking what their astrological sign was and dropping them

“And this is true?” asked Justin.

“This is hearsay,” Heather clarified.

Virgos are known for having high standards, being humble, working hard and being helpful, according to cosmopolitan. Interestingly, J-Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, is a Virgo.

Not scheduled to tour anytime soon, Jennifer is currently in the throes of newlywed bliss with husband Ben Affleck.

‘This is hearsay’: Morris clarified that the story was all just a rumor

Chance? Interestingly, J-Lo’s ex-husband Marc Anthony is a Virgo

Jennifer and Ben were married on August 20 at his Georgia estate and flew to northern Italy the following week, where they were first photographed at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

The wedding guests included Ben’s three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel – and Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

The bride wore a white Ralph Lauren couture dress complete with a long train and veil, while Ben wore a black and white tuxedo.

The marriage comes 20 years after the couple got engaged and engaged, only to call off their wedding in 2003.

On Wednesday UsWeekly claimed the groom got emotional when he gave a speech to his new wife.

Referring to his 2002 engagement to the Marry Me singer, the Argo star and director noted that they didn’t walk down the aisle 20 years ago for a reason.

The Batman actor said they didn’t get married the first time because they had to have their respective children.