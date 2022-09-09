Jennifer Lopez created one of her beauty products with Latinas in mind

<!–

Jennifer Lopez says she created her Overnight Hustle product for JLo Beauty with Latinas in mind.

Actor Ben Affleck’s new wife said Latina women have “unique needs” and “specific skincare concerns” in a clip shared on her JLo Beauty Instagram page.

The issues are “hyperpigmentation and uneven texture,” she said. “You know how hard you try,” added the 53-year-old Siren, so she wanted to create a product to help women like her.

The 53-year-old star wore a white shirt and gold earrings in a video shared this week on JLO Beauty Instagram.

“It was a labor of love,” she said, making an effort to keep the product in stock.

She also said that the product helps in anti-aging like reducing fine lines and shrinking pores, not just for Latinas, but for all women.

“It gently exfoliates to reveal healthier skin,” she said, and it also plumps the skin and boosts hydration.

The caption read: ‘Designed with specific skin concerns in mind, That Overnight Hustle™ AHA + BHA Resurfacer helps address hyperpigmentation, uneven texture and the signs of aging that worry you most.

“Our AHA + BHA Resurfacer works while you sleep, so you wake up day in and day out with even, glowing, beautiful skin.”

This comes after news that Lopez and new husband Ben Affleck have expanded their family by adopting a pet.

The newlyweds were seen indulging in a public display of affection over the weekend in Los Angeles, before heading to an animal shelter in the city with J Lo’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband. Mark Antony.

Max was later seen with a cardboard crate from the center, but it is not yet known which animal was chosen.

The visit was captured in pictures published Sunday by the DailyMail, following the couple’s wedding last month at Ben’s £7.7 million plantation-style estate in Georgia, followed by a honeymoon in Italy.

While sharing details of the wedding, singer JLo, 53, posted an image of her in a white Ralph Lauren dress next to the 50-year-old “Batman” actor dancing under a neon sign that read, “Mr. & Mrs. Affleck.’

Jennifer said, “When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs at that moment, it both made perfect sense, while it still seemed impossible to believe, like the best dream, where you only wish you never woke up again.

“I probably would have had a lot of the same thoughts if I hadn’t focused so hard not to trip over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it sounded the same to me.

“Some old wounds were healed that day and the burden of the past was finally lifted off our shoulders. Full circle – and not at all as we had planned. Better.’

She also described their wedding reception by sharing a quote Ben had written for his 2016 film ‘Live by Night’ which read, ‘This is heaven. Here. We’re in it now.’

The couple, dubbed ‘Bennifer’, first met on the set of the 2003 flop film ‘Gigli’ before breaking off their engagement in 2004.