Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas

Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas 33
Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas 34
Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas 35
Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas 36
Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas 37
Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas 38
Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas 39
Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas 40
Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas 41
Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas 42
Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas 43

Jennifer Lopez takes a golf cart ride between shots on the set of her new sci-fi adventure film Atlas

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com

Published: 06:10, 20 September 2022 | Updated: 07:10, 20 Sep 2022

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her week with a lift on the set of her new sci-fi adventure film Atlas.

The 53-year-old actress was spotted on the back of a golf cart as she was taken around the set of Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

She was seen taking drinks from a large black cup while being wheeled around with another unidentified crew member.

Jenny on the cart: Jennifer Lopez kicked off her week with a lift on the set of her new sci-fi adventure film Atlas
Crew: She was seen taking drinks from a large black cup while being wheeled around the set with another unidentified crew member
Lopez wore a gray T-shirt under a slightly unbuttoned black shirt for her day on set.

Her black shirt was tucked into slim-fitting black jeans with a black belt for her day on set.

She had some bracelets and a watch on her wrists while she completed her look with black boots

Jenny's Look: Lopez wore a gray tee under a slightly unbuttoned black shirt for her day on set
She was seen taking drinks from a large black cup through a straw while riding on the back of the cart.

Atlas revolves around an intelligence analyst stranded on a distant planet and must learn to fight in a military-grade mecha suit to survive.

She co-stars with Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Abraham Popoola in the film directed by Brad Peyton and writer Aron Eli Coleite.

Drinking: She was seen riding a straw out of a large black cup while riding on the back of the cart
Lopez will also produce Atlas through her production company Nuyorican Productions and their deal with Netflix.

Lopez and her production partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and longtime manager Benny Medina have a deal with the streaming service.

The pact with Netflix was announced in June 2021, where they will produce a range of films, TV series, scripted and unscripted content, with a focus on projects supporting diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

Producing: Lopez will also produce Atlas through her production company Nuyorican Productions and their deal with Netflix
Lopez also has Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and D’Arcy Carden, which is in post-production and expected to be released this year.

She also stars in director Niki Caro’s The Mother, starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci and Omari Hardwick.

She is also attached to star in The Godmother, the late drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Coming Soon: Lopez also has Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and D'Arcy Carden, which is in post-production and expected to be released this year
Also stars: She also stars in director Niki Caro's The Mother, starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci and Omari Hardwick
Coming soon: She's also attached to the star in The Godmother, playing the late drug lord Griselda Blanco
Cart: J-Lo rides a golf cart on the Atlas set
Drink: J-Lo has a drink on the Atlas set
Car: J-Lo relaxes in her car after a day on the set of the new movie Atlas
