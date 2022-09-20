Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf cart between takes on the set of her new film Atlas

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her week with a lift on the set of her new sci-fi adventure film Atlas.

The 53-year-old actress was spotted on the back of a golf cart as she was taken around the set of Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

She was seen taking drinks from a large black cup while being wheeled around with another unidentified crew member.

Lopez wore a gray T-shirt under a slightly unbuttoned black shirt for her day on set.

Her black shirt was tucked into slim-fitting black jeans with a black belt for her day on set.

She had some bracelets and a watch on her wrists while she completed her look with black boots

She was seen taking drinks from a large black cup through a straw while riding on the back of the cart.

Atlas revolves around an intelligence analyst stranded on a distant planet and must learn to fight in a military-grade mecha suit to survive.

She co-stars with Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Abraham Popoola in the film directed by Brad Peyton and writer Aron Eli Coleite.

Lopez will also produce Atlas through her production company Nuyorican Productions and their deal with Netflix.

Lopez and her production partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and longtime manager Benny Medina have a deal with the streaming service.

The pact with Netflix was announced in June 2021, where they will produce a range of films, TV series, scripted and unscripted content, with a focus on projects supporting diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

Lopez also has Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and D’Arcy Carden, which is in post-production and expected to be released this year.

She also stars in director Niki Caro’s The Mother, starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci and Omari Hardwick.

She is also attached to star in The Godmother, the late drug lord Griselda Blanco.

