Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wear matching white ensembles while heading to Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wore matching outfits for the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Sunday.

The Hustlers star, 53, wore a flowing sheer white dress and she walked in bright red sandals.

Her hair was in a messy bun and she was carrying a brown bag.

The Good Will Hunting actor, 50, wore a T-shirt covered in wavy lines, and he rolled up his sleeves to the middle of his forearms.

He added a pair of khakis and comfy-looking white sneakers to his relaxed ensemble.

Affleck wore reflective aviator sunglasses and his brown hair was cropped short, neatly against his head.

The couple was joined by Jennifer Lopez’s children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.

Bennifer’s appearance came after the couple enjoyed a lavish wedding and honeymoon last month.

The sizzling showbiz couple held a swanky wedding at a plantation-style estate in Georgia last month, then traveled to Italy.

Jennifer gave her fans the inside scoop on her and Ben’s $8.9 million Georgia estate in her latest On The JLo newsletter Thursday.

Sharing the romantic details of their big day, which came just weeks after they first tied the knot in Las Vegas, the superstar, 53, shared a sweet photo of her in a white Ralph Lauren dress and handsome groom, 50, slowly dancing under a neon sign that reads: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Affleck.’

“When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs at that moment, it both made perfect sense, while still seeming impossible to believe, like the best dream, where you only wish you never woke up,” she wrote. .

She continued, “I probably would have had a lot of the same thoughts if I hadn’t focused so hard not to trip over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it was the same great feeling for me.”

“Some old wounds were healed that day and the burden of the past was finally lifted off our shoulders. Full circle – and not at all the way we planned it. Better,’ the Let’s Get Loud hitmaker gushed.

The blushing bride chose to describe their wedding reception by sharing a quote, written by Affleck for his 2016 film Live By Night, which read, “This is heaven. Here. We’re in it now.’

Ahead of the ceremony, Lopez revealed that “it had rained every day at sunset that week” and that everyone was beginning to worry about the heat, the chance of thunderstorms and lighting” and whether they would recover in time from the stomach flu “all” of their families caught that week.

Despite other concerns about the “unexpected setbacks,” Lopez insisted she “never doubted.”

“All week I felt the calm and easy assurance that we were in God’s hands,” she exulted. “Saturday, August 20 at six forty-five, the sun broke out, casting its rays like small diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard.”

Before their rehearsal dinner, the founder of JLo Beauty admitted that at their age, she and Ben had “laughed the night before getting married again.”

“We were both married before and we’re not exactly kids anymore, but somehow it seemed like the only age that made sense now,” she explained.

She went on to tell readers that she was inspired by Rainer Marie Rilke’s poem, Letters to a Young Poet, which is about being ready for love and how “giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving.”

“The truth is that everyone’s story is different and we all have our ways to travel. No two people are the same. But for us this was perfect timing.’ Lopez added, nodding at their after reviving in April 2021, nearly 20 years after parting ways after their first engagement.

The stars, who worked together in the 2003 film Gigli, first became a couple in 2002 after her divorce from her second husband Cris Judd.

Although J-Lo and Ben planned to get married in 2003, they postponed the wedding and eventually broke off the engagement completely in 2004.

“I think Jen and I made a mistake because we fell in love, we were excited and maybe too approachable,” Ben recalled in 2008.

“I don’t think any of us would have expected to what extent it would become a world of its own,” he explained to British television.