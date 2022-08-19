Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take pre-wedding shopping trip in Savannah with their children
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go on last-minute shopping spree in Savannah with their kids…as they prepare for a lavish $8 million wedding at Ben’s Georgia estate this weekend
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck were spotted on a last-minute shopping trip in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday.
The 53-year-old singer and 50-year-old actor and director were in final preparations for their second wedding this weekend after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the lavish setup for the $8 million extravaganza.
The low-key outing was a family affair and Jennifer showed her bond with Ben’s children as she held his youngest son, 10, Samuel Affleck.
Latest Details: Jennifer Lopez, 53, and her husband Ben Affleck, 50, were spotted on a last-minute shopping trip in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday
Ambitious: They were finalizing their second wedding this weekend after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the lavish setup for the $8 million extravaganza