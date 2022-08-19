Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take pre-wedding shopping trip in Savannah with their children

<!–

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck were spotted on a last-minute shopping trip in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday.

The 53-year-old singer and 50-year-old actor and director were in final preparations for their second wedding this weekend after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the lavish setup for the $8 million extravaganza.

The low-key outing was a family affair and Jennifer showed her bond with Ben’s children as she held his youngest son, 10, Samuel Affleck.

