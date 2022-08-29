Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck return to LA in private jet after lavish five-day honeymoon in Italy

<!–

The honeymoon is officially over for newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who flew back to Los Angeles on Monday in their private jet after a luxurious five-day vacation in Milan and Lake Como, Italy.

The Bronx-born 53-year-old and the Berkeley-born Cambridge-raised 50-year-old coordinated in beige and gray ensembles for their flight home.

The couple known collectively as “Bennifer” currently rents James Packer’s $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills, while her $28 million seven-bedroom Bel-Air estate is undergoing renovations over the next year — according to TMZ.

After eloping in Las Vegas on July 17, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot again on August 20 with a $400,000 wedding at his $8.9 million, 87-acre estate in Georgia’s Hampton Island Preserve.

Jay Shetty led the Ralph Lauren-clad wedding, attended by Affleck’s BFF Matt Damon, director Kevin Smith, actor Jason Mewes and agent Patrick Whitesell.

One of the couple’s 135 guests leaked a video of Lopez serenading the two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker with a song apparently called Can’t Get Enough. TMZ published last Friday.

The two-time Grammy nominee was joined by backup dancers as she sang to Ben in a chair: “All night / I can feel the passion / in your eyes / I’m still in love with you.”

“This was taken without permission. Period of time. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” Jennifer wrote in an Instagram comment shared by user @jlow0rld on Saturday.

“I don’t know where you got it from because we had NDAs and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That’s our choice to share. Everything I publish privately is OnTheJLO and I share it with my fans. What I’ll do when I’m ready. This was stolen and sold for money without our permission. Thanks for the care, I love you.’

Gigli’s castmates — who previously dated between 2002-2004 — began texting each other again in February 2021, two months before Lopez ended her engagement to Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez.

The half-time producer star is now the stepmother to Affleck’s three children – daughter Violet, 16; daughter Seraphina, 13; and son Samuel, 10 – from his decade-long first marriage to Jennifer Garner, which ended in 2018.

Ciao Bennifer! Where did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go during their wild week in Italy? 1. Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como in Northern Italy (August 23) The couple were first spotted dining at the lavish five-star hotel just three days after their second wedding in Georgia. 2. George Clooney’s Villa Oleandra, Lake Como (August 24) The next day, Affleck and Lopez were seen on the balcony of George and Amal Clooney’s sprawling estate in northern Italy. 3. Via Monte Napoleone, Milan (August 25) The pair wasted no time visiting the famous boutiques of the fashion capital of Milan and soon found themselves surrounded by fans during a trip to designer Brunello Cucinelli’s store in the Italian city. 4. Menaggio, Lake Como (August 26) Within 24 hours they were back in Lake Como, where they visited the western shore of the area, at the mouth of the Senagra River. 5. Villa Passalacqua, Lake Como (August 28) Two days later, Lopez and Affleck were holding hands as they dined out at the luxury boutique resort before walking around the nearby town.

And the Deep Water star is now stepfather to Jennifer’s 14-year-old fraternal twins — daughter Emme and son Maximilian — from her third marriage to Marc Anthony, which ended in 2011 after seven years.

It’s safe to say that Lopez is obsessed with marriage, as her most recent movie roles have involved playing the over-50s – Kat Coiro’s rom-com Marry Me and Jason Moore’s upcoming Shotgun Wedding.

Audiences can then watch Ben as an audition actor in Kevin Smith’s three-quel Clerks III, which will be released in more than 700 U.S. theaters at 7 p.m. September 13-15.