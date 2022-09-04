Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pack on the PDA while out with her twins Max and Emme, 14

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen indulging in a public display of affection while out and about in Los Angeles this weekend.

The sizzling showbiz hot couple held a lavish wedding at a plantation-style estate in Georgia last month and then honeymooned in Italy.

However the stunners are back home in Los Angeles where they were spotted with Jennifer’s twins Max and Emme, 14, this Saturday.

Jennifer, who shares her twins with her third and most recent ex-husband Marc Anthony, could clearly not get enough of Ben during their latest sighting.

The newlyweds looked to be the picture of a lovestruck couple as they clung to one another while walking across a parking lot with her children.

In fact they even matched outfits, both modeling thin summery white tops just before Labor Day.

However while the Booty singer was wearing tight jeans that emphasized her world-famous derriere, Ben was in khaki pants.

Jennifer could be spotted pulling Ben close and whispering into his ear as the heart-melting couple enjoyed a walk together.

Meanwhile Jennifer’s twins, who were at the wedding as well as Ben’s three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, looked to be in good spirits while with a friend.

While performing onstage this June, Jennifer introduced Emme to the audience by using ‘they/them’ pronouns.

Her latest leggy outing comes after Jennifer gave her fans the inside scoop on her and Ben’s $8.9 million Georgia estate in her latest On The JLo newsletter Thursday.

California casual: Jennifer swept her luscious locks into a bun and put on bronze tone sunglasses

While sharing the romantic details from their big day, which came just weeks after first tying the knot in Las Vegas, the superstar, 53, included a sweet photo of her rocking a white Ralph Lauren gown and handsome groom, 50, slow dancing under a neon sign, which read: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Affleck.’

‘When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken,’ she wrote recalled.

She continued: ‘I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me.’

‘Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better,’ the Let’s Get Loud hitmaker gushed.

Living it up in Los Angeles: Ben was dashing as ever as he sported a distinguished salt and pepper beard whilst out and about

Helping hands: The children were charged with carrying a large cardboard box it seemed

So in love: Jennifer and Ben were seen reaching out to each other apparently about to enfold one another in an embrace

The blushing bride opted to describe their wedding reception by sharing a quote written by Affleck for his 2016 movie Live By Night, which read: ‘This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now.’

Ahead of the ceremony, Lopez revealed that ‘it had rained at sunset every day that week’ and everyone was getting worried about the heat, likelihood of thunder and lighting’ and if they would recuperate in time from the stomach bug ‘all’ of their family caught that week.

Despite others concerns with the ‘unexpected setbacks,’ Lopez insisted she ‘never had one doubt.’

‘All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands,’ she raved. ‘At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard.’

Chitchat: The couple were clearly quite involved in conversation as they ambled along

Before their rehearsal dinner, the JLo Beauty founder admitted that she and Ben had a laugh ‘the night before about getting married again’ at their age.

‘We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense,’ she explained.

She went on to tell readers that she was inspired by Rainer Marie Rilke’s poem, Letters to a Young Poet, which is about being ready for love and how ‘giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it.’

‘The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing.’ Lopez added, nodding to their after rekindling in April 2021 nearly 20 years after parting ways after their first engagement.

What a swanky ride: Jennifer and Ben were spotted clambering into a gleaming and glamorous Mercedes as they went about their day

The Hustlers actress continued: ‘Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally settling down in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.’

‘We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night really was heaven,’ she marveled.

The morning after saying ‘I do,’ the pair hosted a ‘yummy brunch by the lake.’

For the meal, which she wanted to have ‘down-home, rustic country-chic’ vibes, Lopez wore a blue and white striped dress and floppy hat.

Glitzy: Jennifer was spotted balancing on a sky-high pair of towering stilettos

Transport: The children were also seen at another car

‘Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights,’ she concluded. ‘It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness…the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.’

After a swirl of rumors it was confirmed last May that Jennifer and Ben had decided to give their romance one more try.

Their previous engagement ended 18 years ago in 2004, since when they both married other people, had children and got divorced.

Glitz: Jennifer and Ben were both wearing stunning watches when they were spotted Saturday

Bennifer, who starred in the flop 2003 film Gigli, had first become a couple in 2002 in the wake of her split from her second husband Cris Judd.

Although J-Lo and Ben planned to get married in 2003 they postponed the wedding and then ultimately in 2004 they broke the engagement entirely.

‘I think Jen and I made a mistake in that we fell in love, we were excited and maybe too accessible,’ Ben reflected in 2008.

‘I don’t think either of us anticipated the degree to which it would take on a world of its own,’ he explained on British television.