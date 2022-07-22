Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pack on the PDA while having dinner with their kids in Paris

They tied the knot at a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas last weekend.

And Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck couldn’t keep their hands off each other over dinner with their kids during their honeymoon in Paris on Thursday night.

The singer, 52, and the actor, 49, packed on the PDA as they shared a steamy hug over their evening meal at Le Matignon restaurant.

Smitten: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck couldn’t keep their hands off each other over dinner with their kids during their honeymoon in Paris on Thursday night

Look of love: The singer, 52, and the actor, 49, packed on the PDA during their evening meal at Le Matignon restaurant

The newlyweds in love put on a much-loved show as they sat with Ben’s children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

During the evening outing, Jennifer was the epitome of elegance in a vibrant red long sleeve maxi dress as she walked hand in hand with Ben.

She gave herself a few extra inches on a pair of beige platform shoes and adorned with a dainty silver chain.

The actress kept her essentials in a color-matched handbag and swept her dark brown locks into a chic up-do.

Intimate: The newlyweds in love put on a much-loved show as they sat with Ben’s children Violet, 16 – who he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Steamy: They couldn’t keep their hands off each other after their wedding last week when they kissed

She accentuated her striking features with a smokey-eye makeup palette and a hint of bronzer, while opting for a white manicure.

Jennifer seemed to be in a jovial spirit as she showed a huge grin and held her new husband’s hand.

Meanwhile, Gone Girl actor Ben cut a soft figure in a black suit consisting of smart trousers, a crisp white shirt, a beige tie and a jacket.

He completed his neat ensemble with a pair of patent black shoes and styled his dark locks in a tousled style.

The couple in love could not keep their hands off each other as they cuddled very intimately with their children during dinner.

Cozy: The couple in love couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they shared a very intimate hug over dinner with their kids (pictured with Violet)

Gorgeous: On the night out, Jennifer was the epitome of elegance in a vibrant red long sleeve maxi dress as she walked hand in hand with Ben

All smiles: Violet – who is the spitting image of her mother – was seen laughing and talking to Jennifer as they sat outside over an alfresco meal

They seemed to be enjoying the bliss of marriage when Jennifer had her arm wrapped around Ben’s shoulders during their honeymoon.

Ben’s eldest daughter Violet – who he shares with his ex Jennifer Garner – was seen sitting next to them during the meal as her father and his new wife shared a kiss.

Violet – who is the spitting image of her mother – was seen smiling and chatting with Jennifer as they sat outside over an alfresco meal.

The family later returned to their hotel and Ben was seen taking pictures of the French capital from his window and smoking a cigarette.

Family: Ben and Jennifer had the time of their lives on their honeymoon, where they were joined by Ben’s two children Violet and Seraphina

Newlyweds: They seemed to be enjoying the bliss as Jennifer sat with her arm around Ben’s shoulders during their honeymoon

Ben and Jennifer had the time of their lives on their honeymoon, where they were joined by Ben’s two children Violet and Seraphina.

Their sightings in the French capital come after their marriage minister stated he had no doubts about the couple’s love for each other.

“I’ve probably done 10,000 weddings now, and at this point in my life I’m getting a couples feeling — I can actually tell it was real,” Ryan Wolfe, who performed the wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, said. People.

Wolfe also predicted the dynamic duo will be in it for the long haul: “After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last.”

Doubtless! Their sightings in the French capital come after their marriage minister stated he had no doubts about the couple’s love for each other

“They’ll make it. I believe they have found their soul mates. I do believe they are meant for each other,” he continued.

“You can see the love they had for each other. They really care and love each other,” he added.

Wolfe further described the wedding, which took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel: ‘It was emotional; it was an emotional moment that they shared. It was real and clear.’