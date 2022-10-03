Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Look Fall Ready on a Breakfast Date in Beverly Hills

<!–

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted on a Sunday breakfast date in Beverly Hills.

The Marry Me star, 53, looked fall ready in a black suit with a belted jacket and long sleeves with wide-leg pants.

The Grammy winner styled her long highlighted locks in a bun and adorned them with gold earrings and a small black handbag.

JLo completed the look with a pair of four-inch heels.

Ben, 50, looked sweet in white pants, an ecru sweater and a brown jacket.

The Oscar winner wore brown suede shoes and aviator glasses while carrying a large black backpack.

He appeared to be sipping a coffee drink and carrying a covered dish in a white bowl.

The pair arrived in the Block singer’s Jenny from the red Rolls Royce convertible.

The couple have reportedly completed renovations to Jennifer’s Bel Air mansion, which will become their family home.

The improvements are expected to take some time and may not be completed until the end of 2023.

Together they have five children.

The Hustlers star has twins Emme and Max, 14, from her marriage to singer Marc Anthony, 54. The Tender Bar star has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50.