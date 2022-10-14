Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit red carpet for first time as married couple at Ralph Lauren gala

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the red carpet together for the first time since they tied the knot in July.

The 53-year-old actress and 50-year-old actor led the star parade on Thursday at the star-studded Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience event in San Marino, California.

Jennifer put on a dazzling display in a black low-cut dress with pinstripes that showed off her lavish cleavage.

She paired the look with a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels and a matching cowboy hat.

In July, the A-listers married in a “fun and casual” ceremony at the famed A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Gigli’s castmates “deliberately” chose to run away in Las Vegas after they had to call off their lavish 2003 Santa Barbara wedding (with 400 guests) days before the ceremony.

“Due to the excessive media coverage surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” their representatives said in a joint statement at the time.

“When we seriously considered hiring three separate ‘decoys’ in three different locations, we realized something wasn’t right.”

It’s the second time down the aisle for Ben, who has three children – daughter Violet, 16; daughter Seraphina, 13; and son Samuel, 10 – from his decade-long marriage to Jennifer Garner, which ended in 2018.

Jennifer has 14-year-old fraternal twins — daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz and son Maximilian David Muñiz — from her third marriage to Marc Anthony, which ended in 2011 after seven years.