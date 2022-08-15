Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head out of New York with their kids ahead of his 50th birthday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted on Sunday leaving the Big Apple with their blended family.

The singing sensation, 53, was dressed in a comfy brown tracksuit and spotted her husband – who will be celebrating the big 50 on August 15 – by the arm as they headed for a van.

With them left the actor’s daughter Violet, 16, and Jennifer’s son Maximilian, 14, who were seen sitting in the vehicle with the hitmaker.

Leaving town: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted on their way out of the Big Apple on Sunday with their blended family

Jennifer shares her son and twin sister Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53. Meanwhile, Ben Violet, daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, share ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50.

The Marry Me actress completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and was seen with a hefty Christian Dior bag in her hand.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer shielded her eyes from the sun with brown tinted sunglasses and adorned with gold hoops.

Mixed family: The singer, 53, was pictured getting into a van with her new stepdaughter Violet, 16, and her son Maximilian, 14

She wore her long dark brown locks in a sleek ponytail and sported a hint of shine on her pout.

Meanwhile, her husband casual cool in a gray Boston tee he wore with a black jacket, black pants and matching sneakers.

The director wore a black backpack slung over his shoulder and held a white canvas tote in his hand, along with a can of booze.

Jennifer was spotted in town earlier in the day having lunch with her at Sadelle daughter Emme and stepdaughter Seraphina, and was later seen exiting the Into the Woods Broadway musical at the St. James Theater.

Comfortable: The superstar was dressed in a comfy brown tracksuit which she paired with white sneakers and a Christian Dior bag

Casual: Meanwhile, her husband — who will be celebrating the big 50 on August 15 — was casually cool in a gray Boston tee, black jacket, black pants, and matching sneakers

Earlier in the day, Lopez was seen spending some more quality time with Emme and Violet, as well as her sister Lynda Lopez, 51, as they stopped by Bergdorf Goodman for some shopping.

Ben and Jen have traveled extensively since their July 16 wedding in Las Vegas.

The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Paris before traveling to Italy for the UNICEF concert in Capri, where the hitmaker headlined a show for Ukrainian relief.

The newlyweds will celebrate their one-year anniversary on Tuesday.