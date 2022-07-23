Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head for lunch in Paris with his daughter, Violet, on their honeymoon

Since they tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last weekend, they’ve enjoyed a luxurious honeymoon in Paris, France.

And Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, appeared in high spirits on Saturday as they headed out for lunch in the capital.

The couple were caught leaving the Crillon hotel when they were joined by Ben’s 16-year-old daughter Violet.

Honeymoon: Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, continued their Paris honeymoon on Saturday as they headed for lunch with daughter Violet, 16

Jennifer nailed a Parisian chic look while donning a floral summer dress for the outing, featuring a square neckline and midaxi cut.

While the actress added a pair of brown strapped heels, she added a matching leather brown crossbody bag over her shoulder.

Her caramel locks were styled impeccably in a straight blow dryer as they fell to her shoulders, shielding her eyes with aviator sunglasses.

Gorgeous: Jennifer had her caramel locks styled impeccably in a straight blow dryer as they fell to her shoulders, shielding her eyes with aviator sunglasses

Chic: While she got a Parisian chic look while wearing a floral summer dress for the outing, with a square neckline and midaxi cut

Jennifer wore a subtle makeup palette and glowed as she set out with her new husband – who wrapped a supportive arm around her waist.

In the middle of Jennifer and Violet, the hunting actor on Good Will donned navy blue chino pants and a navy blue overshirt, layered over a plain white T-shirt.

While Violet, who shares Ben with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, opted for a polka-dot sundress and a black blazer.

Ensemble: The actress added a pair of brown heels, added a matching leather brown shoulder bag over her shoulder

Smart casual: Standing in the middle of Jennifer and Violet, Ben donned navy blue chino pants and a navy blue overshirt, layered over a plain white T-shirt

The teen, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother, had her brunette lured while wearing a face covering for the outing.

Ben threw both arms around Violet and Jennifer, while the trio was surrounded by an entourage as they left the hotel.

The couple put on a much-loved show during their honeymoon this week, which featured Ben’s youngest daughter Seraphina, 13, as well, as well as Jennifer’s 14-year-old Emme, who uses gender-neutral pronouns.

Ben is also the father of son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer, whom he married in 2005, while Jennifer is also mother to Emme’s twin Maximilian, 14, whose father is singer Marc Anthony.

The Las Vegas wedding was a long time coming, 20 years after their first engagement was called off.

Summer look: While Violet, who shares Ben with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, opted for a polka-dot summer dress and a black blazer on top