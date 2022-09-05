Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck grab dinner at Nobu in Malibu after attending Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked like a loving couple while grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday.

The 53-year-old singer–songwriter wore a flowing white gown and red sandals.

Her light brown hair was tied back into a messy bun, and the Booty singer painted her lips a very light pink.

Her husband, 50, wore a button-down shirt covered in wavy lines, and he rolled his sleeves up to the middle of his forearms.

He added a pair of khakis and comfortable-looking white sneakers to his relaxed ensemble.

Ben threw his arm over Jennifer’s shoulders as they stood outside the highly-popular restaurant.

The couple were joined by her children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, for the high-quality meal.

The happy couple wore the exact same outfits to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off which took place earlier in the day.

Bennifer held hands while making their way to the event that was momentarily derailed on Saturday night after a child threatened that he had a gun.

Chaotic scenes ensued at the Labor Day weekend festival when the young attendee said he had a firearm, sending festival-goers into a frenzy as they climbed over barricades to escape.

Horrific clips showed the panic as families and young people fled to find their loved ones because of the suspected shooting.

But the Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was no shooting and Lost Hills deputies who investigated the scene found there was no threat.

It was ‘just a kid being stupid,’ Deputy Sean Cohen told DailyMail.com.

Their appearance out came after the pair enjoyed a lavish wedding and honeymoon last month.

The sizzling showbiz hot couple held a fancy wedding at a plantation-style estate in Georgia last month and then traveled to Italy.

Jennifer gave her fans the inside scoop on her and Ben’s $8.9 million Georgia estate in her latest On The JLo newsletter Thursday.

While sharing the romantic details from their big day, which came just weeks after first tying the knot in Las Vegas, the superstar, 53, included a sweet photo of her rocking a white Ralph Lauren gown and handsome groom, 50, slow dancing under a neon sign, which read: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Affleck.’

‘When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken,’ she wrote recalled.

She continued: ‘I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me.’

‘Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better,’ the Let’s Get Loud hitmaker gushed.

The blushing bride opted to describe their wedding reception by sharing a quote written by Affleck for his 2016 movie Live By Night, which read: ‘This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now.’

Ahead of the ceremony, Lopez revealed that ‘it had rained at sunset every day that week’ and everyone was getting worried about the heat, likelihood of thunder and lighting’ and if they would recuperate in time from the stomach bug ‘all’ of their family caught that week.

Despite others concerns with the ‘unexpected setbacks,’ Lopez insisted she ‘never had one doubt.’

‘All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands,’ she raved. ‘At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard.’

Before their rehearsal dinner, the JLo Beauty founder admitted that she and Ben had a laugh ‘the night before about getting married again’ at their age.

‘We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense,’ she explained.

She went on to tell readers that she was inspired by Rainer Marie Rilke’s poem, Letters to a Young Poet, which is about being ready for love and how ‘giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it.’

‘The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing.’ Lopez added, nodding to their after rekindling in April 2021 nearly 20 years after parting ways after their first engagement.

The stars, who worked together in the 2003 film Gigli, first became a couple in 2002 in the wake of her split from her second husband Cris Judd.

Although J-Lo and Ben planned to get married in 2003 they postponed the wedding and then ultimately in 2004 they broke the engagement entirely.

‘I think Jen and I made a mistake in that we fell in love, we were excited and maybe too accessible,’ Ben reflected in 2008.

‘I don’t think either of us anticipated the degree to which it would take on a world of its own,’ he explained on British television.