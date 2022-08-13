Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fly out of town with their families

Advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took off to an unknown destination as they prepared to celebrate the Oscar winner’s upcoming 50th birthday.

The Marry Me star, 53, was seen taking off with her family from Van Nuys, California on Saturday in a classic look – a white button-down shirt and high-waisted jeans, high heels and Gucci purse.

The Grammy winner styled her hair in straight layers and completed the look with aviator glasses.

Birthday trip: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked at ease as they headed to an unknown destination to celebrate the Oscar winner’s 50th birthday on Saturday

Her husband of almost a month looked neat in black jeans, sneakers and jacket with a white t-shirt. Ben’s beard was trimmed tight against his face and he was wearing aviator sunglasses.

This adventure is accompanied by the Justice League actor’s three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, from his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50.

Ben will officially celebrate his 50th birthday on August 15.

Classic: The Marry Me star chose a classic look for her travel outfit – a white camp shirt and high-waisted jeans, high heels and a Gucci bag

Brave: The Oscar winner looked smart in black jeans, sneaker and jacket with a white t-shirt. Ben’s beard was clipped tight to his face and he was wearing aviator sunglasses

The blended family boarded a private jet at a private airport in the Van Nuys area of ​​Los Angeles.

As the passengers fastened their seat belts, the JLo Beauty team posted a new video of the naked actress promoting her beauty line’s That Overnight Hustle™ nighttime serum.

Using only a bath towel, a necklace and her extremely large wedding ring, the fresh out of the shower star demonstrated the best way to use the product.

Family Time: It appeared that all five children of the newly formed family were traveling for the party. The couple has chartered a private jet to take them to their destination

rising! The couple has chartered a private jet to take them to their destination

House Search: The couple spent a lot of time house hunting before their wedding. They are reportedly renting a $60 million mansion from an Australian billionaire

Honeymoon: Jlo and Ben spent a romantic honeymoon in Paris and Capri. The Grammy winner gave a concert for UNICEF on the island two weeks ago

Mystery: It is not known where the family will go for the birthday trip

“It’s gentle enough to use every night,” she explained. “I don’t know if you tried, but I know we were sold out.”

Then she rubbed some of the serum on her shoulders and told the fans, “yes, I put it everywhere” while encouraging them to go to Sephora to make a purchase.

Individual products in the successful skincare line cost between $38 and $79.

Jennifer and Ben surprised fans last month by announcing that they married in a quiet ceremony. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

It was the second time Ben said “I do” after his first marriage to Jennifer Garner and the fourth time Jennifer had walked down the aisle.

The singer shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.