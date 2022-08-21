Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are all smiles as they tie the knot in breathtaking Georgia ceremony
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot on Saturday in a breathtaking wedding ceremony at his $8.9 million Georgia “plantation” mansion, surrounded by family, friends and A-List celebrities.
The celebrity couple known as “Bennifer” stunned the crowd with Lopez donning a gorgeous white Ralph Lauren couture dress, while Affleck looked sharp in a matching black and white tuxedo.
The couple’s happy reunion comes 20 years after they first got engaged and engaged, only to call off their wedding in the fall of 2003, blamed on excessive media coverage.
The couple was followed by close friends and family after their marriage, including their children from different marriages.
Affleck had three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11. And next to JLO were her twins, Emme and Max, 14, who she had with Marc Anthony.
Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share their wedding kiss on Saturday at his $8.9 million Georgia estate
Lopez wore a gorgeous white Ralph Lauren couture dress, while Affleck looked sharp in a matching black and white tuxedo
The couple continued to hug after the ceremony, marking the biggest point in their relationship after they called off their original marriage 20 years ago.
Pictured: Ben and JLO walk the white carpet together, followed by their family, including their children
After the ceremony at the main building, the couple walked over a bridge to take beautiful photos together
This is a story in development.