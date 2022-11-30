Jennifer Lopez, 53, shows off her toned curves in pastel athleisure wear

Jennifer Lopez showed off her stunning curves as she posed for a glam photo shoot in Malibu on Tuesday — after revealing she’d love to make a Gigi sequel with husband Ben Affleck.

The singer, 53, showed off her famous rear and slick legs in light blue leggings as she enjoyed a quick refreshment on the beach.

The star paired this with a quilted blue jacket as she walked through the scenic location.

Her locks were pinned up and she wore a radiant makeup palette.

This comes after J-Lo revealed that she would love to return to the big screen with husband Ben Affleck one day, nearly two decades after they starred in Gigli together.

During Vogue’s 73 questions interview, released on Wednesday, the singer, 53, said of all her films she “would most like to make a sequel to” the gloomily judged box office flop.

In response, interviewer Joe Sabia teased that the film was “critically acclaimed,” which made the Hustlers actress laugh as she poured them both a cup of tea.

When asked who “made her laugh the most between takes,” the mother-of-two immediately said her husband, who also appeared in 2004’s Jersey Girl.

She then discussed how she compares most to Selena Quintanilla Pérez, whom she portrayed in the 1997 musical biopic, of all her characters.

As for the movie she “really” regrets turning down, Lopez revealed that she passed on the 2002 erotic thriller film, Unfaithful.

The two-time Grammy nominee went on to say she believes her “most underrated” movie is El Cantante (2006), co-starring ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Her most challenging role, however, was as the seasoned strip club dancer, Ramona Vega in Hustlers, which required her to learn how to pole dance.

‘Ramona. The pole. The pole,” she recalled, shaking her head playfully.

While answering a quick series of questions, Lopez revealed that she was a night owl, prefers the beach to the mountains, and likes to sit by the window on a plane.

While reflecting on the first movie she ever “really loved,” the On The Floor hitmaker said West Side Story, after saying Dream Girls was the first musical she saw on Broadway.

In addition, the performer said she hopes to star on Broadway and would like to “walk through a crowd” if she went unrecognized by the public for 24 hours.

Lopez also described her work ethic as “relentless” and wants her children to know that “if you work hard, you can achieve anything.”

She then mused that the teenage years are the “most intimidating thing about parenting” and finds it rewarding that her twins often teach her that.

When asked about her legacy, the Ain’t Your Mama crooner wants to be remembered for bringing “lots of love into the world.”

Her interview comes just days after she opened up about her crush on her Affleck, the fallout from their breakup, and rekindling their romance 18 years later.

The celebrity couple known as “Bennifer” got back together last year and finally tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Georgia in August 2022.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to reflect on the 20th anniversary of her landmark album This Is Me…Then Jennifer got candid about her and Ben’s love story.

“I think what happened is we became such good friends when we worked together. We realized we were crazy about each other,” she said.

Lopez continued, “I found myself thinking about him after the movie was over. And that I had to manage my own affairs, because I was getting out of a relationship at the time.’

“But it’s like you just knew. It’s like, “This is the person I want to be with.” And that happened over a period of months. It wasn’t an immediate thing because we weren’t allowed to do that. Yeah, it’s grown a little bit over time,” she explained.

She called their breakup the “biggest heartbreak of my life” and gushed about how the pair finally got their “happy ending” 20 years later.