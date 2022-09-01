Jennifer Lopez, 53, shares the way she dresses affects her ‘mood’
‘Confidence is so important to me’: Jennifer Lopez, 53, shares what she wears when she leaves the house affects her ‘mood’ because it’s part of her ‘self-expression’
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Jennifer Lopez looks perfect every time she leaves her house, whether she’s wearing a designer dress or casual workout clothes.
Watching together is a very calculated move by the Marry Me star, as she says that “self-expression and confidence” are very “important” to her.
Ben Affleck’s new wife made the comments about Harper’s Bazaar because she has worked with Dolce & Gabbana on a sunglasses line with the male British model David Gandy.
Confidence is key: Jennifer Lopez looks flawless every time she leaves her house, whether she’s wearing a designer dress or casual workout clothes. Watching together is a very calculated move by the Marry Me star, as she says that “self-expression and confidence” are very “important” to her. Seen in 2015
New Modeling Work: Ben Affleck’s New Wife Made the Comments to Harper’s Bazaar While Working on a Sunglasses Line with Dolce & Gabbana
The On the Floor singer said that wearing the right sunglasses can give her a certain amount of confidence.
She said: ‘Sunglasses have always been an important part of my wardrobe. I love how easy it is to change my mood just by putting on sunglasses.’
The Halftime star then shared: “Self-expression and confidence are so important to me, and that powerful feeling you get when you put on great sunglasses is part of that.”
Exposing her body: The Halftime star then shared, “Self-expression and confidence are so important to me. Seen in 2021
Lopez looked stunning in the news footage modeling the glasses while wearing black outfits. She also said she is a “huge fan” of sunglasses.
The star has collected “too many pairs” to count over the years, but has teamed up with fashion giant Dolce & Gabbana to launch a new line of “vintage” inspired sunglasses.
She said, ‘I’m a big fan of sunglasses. I’ve collected too many pairs over the years to count.
“This new Dolce and Gabbana eyewear collection features my favorite classic cat-eye and shield shapes that have vintage inspiration.”
She Can Still Wear Leather Well: Seen Here at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June
Taking a Risk: She Had Ralph Lauren at the 2021 Met Gala; the shoes were her own design for DSW
Hitmaker Jenny van de Block went on to explain that she loves Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and an ‘iconic’ handbag that goes with any outfit.
She told Harper’s Bazaar: “Of course I can’t live without black Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses, a great pair of well-fitting jeans, a blazer or jacket, an iconic bag that goes with any outfit and a statement piece. of jewelry.’
JLo went on to explain that she has “always” been a fan of Dolce and Gabbana and that their collections are “full of personality.”
She added: ‘I have always been a fan of the timeless elegance of Dolce and Gabbana. The collections are full of personality.’
This comes after the artist tied the knot with Affleck in Georgia in a gorgeous Ralph Lauren wedding dress.
Class act: This comes after the performer tied the knot with Affleck in Georgia in a gorgeous Ralph Lauren wedding dress. Seen in a depiction of John Russo
JENNIFER LOPEZ’S MOVIE WEDDING DRESSES
Jennifer Lopez has often played a bride in her movies.
Here’s a look at some of her best dresses on the silver screens.
In 2001’s The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey, she wore a satin off-the-shoulder dress.
In the 2002 film Enough with actor Billy Campbell, Jenny wore a low-cut dress with a sweetheart neckline.
For 2006’s El Cantante, she wore a long-sleeved satin dress with a lace overlay. She worked with – at the time – real-life husband Marc Anthony, who also played her husband.
In 2021’s Marry Me, she wore a beige lace and crystal dress to say yes to Maluma, but he never showed.
And in this year’s movie Shotgun Wedding, she modeled a mesh dress with a sweetheart neckline.
A Beautiful Bride: Seen in the 2001 movie The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey
Married on film: In the 2002 film Enough with actor Billy Campbell
A bride on film and in real life: Lopez with real husband Marc Anthony who also played her husband in El Cantante
All dressed up to get married: in a silver wedding dress for her next movie Marry Me
Be my man: Jenny points to Owen’s character as he appears on the screen behind her
Will you take Jennifer Lopez – as Kat – as your wife? Lopez and Wilson face to face when he says ‘OK’ to be her husband
Another wedding dress: In her dress for the 2022 movie Shotgun Wedding