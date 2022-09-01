Jennifer Lopez, 53, shares the way she dresses affects her ‘mood’

<!–

Jennifer Lopez looks perfect every time she leaves her house, whether she’s wearing a designer dress or casual workout clothes.

Watching together is a very calculated move by the Marry Me star, as she says that “self-expression and confidence” are very “important” to her.

Ben Affleck’s new wife made the comments about Harper’s Bazaar because she has worked with Dolce & Gabbana on a sunglasses line with the male British model David Gandy.

New Modeling Work: Ben Affleck’s New Wife Made the Comments to Harper’s Bazaar While Working on a Sunglasses Line with Dolce & Gabbana

The On the Floor singer said that wearing the right sunglasses can give her a certain amount of confidence.

She said: ‘Sunglasses have always been an important part of my wardrobe. I love how easy it is to change my mood just by putting on sunglasses.’

The Halftime star then shared: “Self-expression and confidence are so important to me, and that powerful feeling you get when you put on great sunglasses is part of that.”

Lopez looked stunning in the news footage modeling the glasses while wearing black outfits. She also said she is a “huge fan” of sunglasses.

The star has collected “too many pairs” to count over the years, but has teamed up with fashion giant Dolce & Gabbana to launch a new line of “vintage” inspired sunglasses.

She said, ‘I’m a big fan of sunglasses. I’ve collected too many pairs over the years to count.

“This new Dolce and Gabbana eyewear collection features my favorite classic cat-eye and shield shapes that have vintage inspiration.”

She Can Still Wear Leather Well: Seen Here at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June

Taking a Risk: She Had Ralph Lauren at the 2021 Met Gala; the shoes were her own design for DSW

Hitmaker Jenny van de Block went on to explain that she loves Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and an ‘iconic’ handbag that goes with any outfit.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “Of course I can’t live without black Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses, a great pair of well-fitting jeans, a blazer or jacket, an iconic bag that goes with any outfit and a statement piece. of jewelry.’

JLo went on to explain that she has “always” been a fan of Dolce and Gabbana and that their collections are “full of personality.”

She added: ‘I have always been a fan of the timeless elegance of Dolce and Gabbana. The collections are full of personality.’

This comes after the artist tied the knot with Affleck in Georgia in a gorgeous Ralph Lauren wedding dress.

Class act: This comes after the performer tied the knot with Affleck in Georgia in a gorgeous Ralph Lauren wedding dress. Seen in a depiction of John Russo