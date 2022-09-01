WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Jennifer Lopez, 53, shares the way she dresses affects her ‘mood’

Entertainment
By Merry

‘Confidence is so important to me’: Jennifer Lopez, 53, shares what she wears when she leaves the house affects her ‘mood’ because it’s part of her ‘self-expression’

By Heidi Parker for Dailymail.com

Published: 15:00, September 1, 2022 | Updated: 15:09, September 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Lopez looks perfect every time she leaves her house, whether she’s wearing a designer dress or casual workout clothes.

Watching together is a very calculated move by the Marry Me star, as she says that “self-expression and confidence” are very “important” to her.

Ben Affleck’s new wife made the comments about Harper’s Bazaar because she has worked with Dolce & Gabbana on a sunglasses line with the male British model David Gandy.

Jennifer Lopez 53 shares the way she dresses affects her

Confidence is key: Jennifer Lopez looks flawless every time she leaves her house, whether she’s wearing a designer dress or casual workout clothes. Watching together is a very calculated move by the Marry Me star, as she says that “self-expression and confidence” are very “important” to her. Seen in 2015

New Modeling Work: Ben Affleck's New Wife Made the Comments to Harper's Bazaar While Working on a Sunglasses Line with Dolce & Gabbana

New Modeling Work: Ben Affleck's New Wife Made the Comments to Harper's Bazaar While Working on a Sunglasses Line with Dolce & Gabbana

New Modeling Work: Ben Affleck’s New Wife Made the Comments to Harper’s Bazaar While Working on a Sunglasses Line with Dolce & Gabbana

The On the Floor singer said that wearing the right sunglasses can give her a certain amount of confidence.

She said: ‘Sunglasses have always been an important part of my wardrobe. I love how easy it is to change my mood just by putting on sunglasses.’

The Halftime star then shared: “Self-expression and confidence are so important to me, and that powerful feeling you get when you put on great sunglasses is part of that.”

1662042211 216 Jennifer Lopez 53 shares the way she dresses affects her

1662042211 216 Jennifer Lopez 53 shares the way she dresses affects her

Exposing her body: The Halftime star then shared, “Self-expression and confidence are so important to me. Seen in 2021

Lopez looked stunning in the news footage modeling the glasses while wearing black outfits. She also said she is a “huge fan” of sunglasses.

The star has collected “too many pairs” to count over the years, but has teamed up with fashion giant Dolce & Gabbana to launch a new line of “vintage” inspired sunglasses.

She said, ‘I’m a big fan of sunglasses. I’ve collected too many pairs over the years to count.

“This new Dolce and Gabbana eyewear collection features my favorite classic cat-eye and shield shapes that have vintage inspiration.”

She Can Still Wear Leather Well: Seen Here at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June

She Can Still Wear Leather Well: Seen Here at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June

She Can Still Wear Leather Well: Seen Here at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June

Taking a Risk: She Had Ralph Lauren at the 2021 Met Gala; the shoes were her own design for DSW

Taking a Risk: She Had Ralph Lauren at the 2021 Met Gala; the shoes were her own design for DSW

Taking a Risk: She Had Ralph Lauren at the 2021 Met Gala; the shoes were her own design for DSW

Hitmaker Jenny van de Block went on to explain that she loves Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and an ‘iconic’ handbag that goes with any outfit.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “Of course I can’t live without black Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses, a great pair of well-fitting jeans, a blazer or jacket, an iconic bag that goes with any outfit and a statement piece. of jewelry.’

JLo went on to explain that she has “always” been a fan of Dolce and Gabbana and that their collections are “full of personality.”

She added: ‘I have always been a fan of the timeless elegance of Dolce and Gabbana. The collections are full of personality.’

This comes after the artist tied the knot with Affleck in Georgia in a gorgeous Ralph Lauren wedding dress.

Class act: This comes after the performer tied the knot with Affleck in Georgia in a gorgeous Ralph Lauren wedding dress. Seen in a depiction of John Russo

Class act: This comes after the performer tied the knot with Affleck in Georgia in a gorgeous Ralph Lauren wedding dress. Seen in a depiction of John Russo

Class act: This comes after the performer tied the knot with Affleck in Georgia in a gorgeous Ralph Lauren wedding dress. Seen in a depiction of John Russo

JENNIFER LOPEZ’S MOVIE WEDDING DRESSES

Jennifer Lopez has often played a bride in her movies.

Here’s a look at some of her best dresses on the silver screens.

In 2001’s The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey, she wore a satin off-the-shoulder dress.

In the 2002 film Enough with actor Billy Campbell, Jenny wore a low-cut dress with a sweetheart neckline.

For 2006’s El Cantante, she wore a long-sleeved satin dress with a lace overlay. She worked with – at the time – real-life husband Marc Anthony, who also played her husband.

In 2021’s Marry Me, she wore a beige lace and crystal dress to say yes to Maluma, but he never showed.

And in this year’s movie Shotgun Wedding, she modeled a mesh dress with a sweetheart neckline.

1661193458 875 Jennifer Lopez loved having ALL the kids at wedding to

1661193458 875 Jennifer Lopez loved having ALL the kids at wedding to

A Beautiful Bride: Seen in the 2001 movie The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey

Married on film: In the 2002 film Enough with actor Billy Campbell

Married on film: In the 2002 film Enough with actor Billy Campbell

Married on film: In the 2002 film Enough with actor Billy Campbell

A bride on film and in real life: Lopez with real husband Marc Anthony who also played her husband in El Cantante

A bride on film and in real life: Lopez with real husband Marc Anthony who also played her husband in El Cantante

A bride on film and in real life: Lopez with real husband Marc Anthony who also played her husband in El Cantante

All dressed up to get married: in a silver wedding dress for her next movie Marry Me

All dressed up to get married: in a silver wedding dress for her next movie Marry Me

All dressed up to get married: in a silver wedding dress for her next movie Marry Me

Be my man: Jenny points to Owen's character as he appears on the screen behind her

Be my man: Jenny points to Owen's character as he appears on the screen behind her

Be my man: Jenny points to Owen’s character as he appears on the screen behind her

Will you take Jennifer Lopez - as Kat - as your wife? Lopez and Wilson face to face when he says 'OK' to be her husband

Will you take Jennifer Lopez - as Kat - as your wife? Lopez and Wilson face to face when he says 'OK' to be her husband

Will you take Jennifer Lopez – as Kat – as your wife? Lopez and Wilson face to face when he says ‘OK’ to be her husband

Another wedding dress: In her dress for the 2022 movie Shotgun Wedding

Another wedding dress: In her dress for the 2022 movie Shotgun Wedding

Another wedding dress: In her dress for the 2022 movie Shotgun Wedding

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Paige Thorne reveals Love Island bosses…

Merry

Dave Chappelle makes a surprise…

Merry

‘Family time is precious’:…

Merry
1 of 3,903

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More