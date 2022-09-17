WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE

Entertainment
By Merry
Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE 30
1663429471 751 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as
Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE 31
1663429472 494 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as
Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE 32
1663429473 358 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as
Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE 33
1663429474 91 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as
Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE 34
1663429476 875 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as
Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE 35
1663429477 47 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as
Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE 36
1663429479 797 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as
Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE 37
1663429480 322 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as
Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE 38
1663429482 223 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as
Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE 39

Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE during photoshoot for the Coach Fall Collection

By Alesia Stanford for Dailymail.Com

Published: 18:46, September 16, 2022 | Updated: 16:37, September 17, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a series of photos while modeling clothes and accessories for Coach Friday.

The 53-year-old looked youthful as she showed off her flawless complexion with natural-looking makeup and a neutral pink lip. The Grammy winner’s long highlighted locks were styled in loose waves.

At one point, she proved she can still be playful when the siren stuck out her tongue.

Stunning: Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked stunning in a series of photos for Coach Friday, wearing a branded sweatshirt and sweatpants with sunflower yellow high heels and a brown and cream shoulder bag
Stunning: Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked stunning in a series of photos for Coach Friday, wearing a branded sweatshirt and sweatpants with sunflower yellow high heels and a brown and cream shoulder bag

Stunning: Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked stunning in a series of photos for Coach Friday, wearing a branded sweatshirt and sweatpants with sunflower yellow high heels and a brown and cream shoulder bag

She started the image wearing a Coach sweatshirt and joggers in sunflower yellow high heels as she stood against a burnt orange wall with a brown and cream shoulder bag.

The message was simple, with the Block singer’s Jenny writing “Coach” alongside the Instagram post.

JLo then added a large brass button trench coat to the casual ensemble.

Youthful: The singer looked youthful as she showed off her flawless complexion with natural-looking makeup and a neutral pink lip
Youthful: The singer looked youthful as she showed off her flawless complexion with natural-looking makeup and a neutral pink lip
Youthful: The Grammy winner's long-marked locks were styled in loose waves
Youthful: The Grammy winner's long-marked locks were styled in loose waves

Youthful: The singer looked youthful as she showed off her flawless complexion with natural-looking makeup and a neutral pink lip. The Grammy winner’s long highlighted locks were styled in loose waves

Trench: The Marry Me star boosted the casual look with a copper button trench coat
Trench: The Marry Me star boosted the casual look with a copper button trench coat
Pictorial: The Jenny from the Block singer explained the pictorial writing 'Coach' alongside the post on Instagram
Pictorial: The Jenny from the Block singer explained the pictorial writing 'Coach' alongside the post on Instagram

Trench: The Marry Me star enhanced the casual look with a copper button trench coat. She explained the pictorial writing ‘Coach’ next to the post on Instagram

Global face: JLo signed a deal with Coach to be the global face of the brand in 2019
Global face: JLo signed a deal with Coach to be the global face of the brand in 2019

Global face: JLo signed a deal with Coach to be the global face of the brand in 2019

The next look was one that was sexy yet attainable for the average woman.

The Marry Me star wore a black leather button-up skirt to show off her toned legs, a black graphic design t-shirt and a black leather trench coat.

Black high heeled sandals with brass buckles completed the look.

Sexy, yet achievable: The Hustlers star sported a look that was sexy yet attainable for the average woman. She chose a black leather skirt with buttons, a black T-shirt with a graphic design and a black leather trench coat.
Sexy, yet achievable: The Hustlers star sported a look that was sexy yet attainable for the average woman. She chose a black leather skirt with buttons, a black T-shirt with a graphic design and a black leather trench coat.

Sexy, yet achievable: The Hustlers star sported a look that was sexy yet attainable for the average woman. She chose a black leather skirt with buttons, a black T-shirt with a graphic design and a black leather trench coat.

1663429479 797 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as
1663429479 797 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as
1663429480 322 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as
1663429480 322 Jennifer Lopez 53 proves she can still be playful as

Uptown/Downtown: The savvy singer and businesswoman said her collaboration with Coach “really speaks to my personal style — an uptown/downtown mix”

Two different purses were paired with this happy hour-style office, a blue color block Rogue bag with rivets retailing for $925, and a red Bandit shoulder bag for $550.

The savvy singer and businesswoman signed a deal to become the global face of Coach in 2019.

“I’m so excited about this partnership with Coach,” she said Daily Women’s Clothing at the time. ‘It’s a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style – an uptown/downtown mix.’

Now she's Mrs. Affleck: Siren married Ben Affleck in Georgia at the end of August
Now she's Mrs. Affleck: Siren married Ben Affleck in Georgia at the end of August

Now she’s Mrs. Affleck: Siren married Ben Affleck in Georgia at the end of August

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jourdan Dunn flashes her abs in a quirky…

Merry

Rihanna looks effortlesly cool in a…

Merry

Lady Victoria Hervey is the epitome of…

Merry
1 of 4,704

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More