Jennifer Lopez, 53, proves she can still be playful as she sticks out her TONGUE

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a series of photos while modeling clothes and accessories for Coach Friday.

The 53-year-old looked youthful as she showed off her flawless complexion with natural-looking makeup and a neutral pink lip. The Grammy winner’s long highlighted locks were styled in loose waves.

At one point, she proved she can still be playful when the siren stuck out her tongue.

She started the image wearing a Coach sweatshirt and joggers in sunflower yellow high heels as she stood against a burnt orange wall with a brown and cream shoulder bag.

The message was simple, with the Block singer’s Jenny writing “Coach” alongside the Instagram post.

JLo then added a large brass button trench coat to the casual ensemble.

Global face: JLo signed a deal with Coach to be the global face of the brand in 2019

The next look was one that was sexy yet attainable for the average woman.

The Marry Me star wore a black leather button-up skirt to show off her toned legs, a black graphic design t-shirt and a black leather trench coat.

Black high heeled sandals with brass buckles completed the look.

Two different purses were paired with this happy hour-style office, a blue color block Rogue bag with rivets retailing for $925, and a red Bandit shoulder bag for $550.

The savvy singer and businesswoman signed a deal to become the global face of Coach in 2019.

“I’m so excited about this partnership with Coach,” she said Daily Women’s Clothing at the time. ‘It’s a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style – an uptown/downtown mix.’