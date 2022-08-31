Jennifer Lopez, 53, poses with ‘celebrity crush’ David Gandy

<!–

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck last month in a smashing ceremony in Georgia.

But for her new Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses photo shoot, the Marry Me actress posed with another high-profile hunk: British supermodel David Gandy, 42.

In 2014, JLo shared that Gandy was her “celebrity crush” after choosing him as her boyfriend in the music video for her hit single First Love.

The Bronx-born star looked at ease with the dazzling Gandy.

“If I was in love with a celebrity, it would be him,” she said in 2014 when she cast him in the video.

‘This man – he’s almost perfect. It’s not that he’s perfect… but he’s perfect.”

Gandy started working with Dolce & Gabbana in 2006 when he posed in white knickers that made the most of his ripped physique.

The shoot is by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

To promote the new campaign, the 53-year-old siren spoke to Harper’s Bazaar where she said “trust” is so important to her image.

Lopez looks perfect every time she leaves her house, whether she’s wearing a designer dress or casual workout clothes.

Looking put together is a very calculated move on her part, as she says that “self-expression and confidence” are very “important” to her.

Lopez looked stunning in the news footage modeling the glasses while wearing black outfits.

She also said she is a “huge fan” of sunglasses.

The star has collected “too many pairs” to count over the years, but has teamed up with fashion giant Dolce & Gabbana to launch a new line of “vintage” inspired sunglasses.

Their first wedding in Las Vegas: she wore a white lace dress and he had on a white jacket

Her Georgia wedding dress: Siren wore a Ralph Lauren wedding dress when she got married in Georgia in front of 135 people

“This new Dolce and Gabbana eyewear collection features my favorite classic cat-eye and shield shapes that have vintage inspiration.”

Hitmaker Jenny van de Block went on to explain that she “can’t live” without Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and an “iconic” handbag to go with any outfit.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “Obviously I can’t live without black Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses, great jeans that fit well, a blazer or jacket, an iconic bag that goes with any outfit and a statement piece. of jewelry.’

Another campaign: Lopez also models for Coach; seen here this week for Coach

JLo went on to explain that she has “always” been a fan of Dolce and Gabbana and that their collections are “full of personality.”

She added: ‘I have always been a fan of the timeless elegance of Dolce and Gabbana. The collections are full of personality.’

The On the Floor singer previously admitted that sunglasses have always been an “important” part of her wardrobe, as she is able to “change her mood” just by wearing a pair.

She said: ‘Sunglasses have always been an important part of my wardrobe. I love how easy it is to change my mood by just putting on sunglasses. Self-expression and confidence are so important to me, and that powerful feeling you get when you put on great sunglasses is part of that.”