Jennifer Lopez, 53, poses with ‘celebrity crush’ David Gandy
That’s not Ben! Jennifer Lopez, 53, cuddles British male model David Gandy, 42, for Dolce & Gabbana… after admitting he was her ‘celebrity crush’
Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck last month in a smashing ceremony in Georgia.
But for her new Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses photo shoot, the Marry Me actress posed with another high-profile hunk: British supermodel David Gandy, 42.
In 2014, JLo shared that Gandy was her “celebrity crush” after choosing him as her boyfriend in the music video for her hit single First Love.
The Bronx-born star looked at ease with the dazzling Gandy.
“If I was in love with a celebrity, it would be him,” she said in 2014 when she cast him in the video.
‘This man – he’s almost perfect. It’s not that he’s perfect… but he’s perfect.”
Gandy started working with Dolce & Gabbana in 2006 when he posed in white knickers that made the most of his ripped physique.
The shoot is by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
To promote the new campaign, the 53-year-old siren spoke to Harper’s Bazaar where she said “trust” is so important to her image.
Lopez looks perfect every time she leaves her house, whether she’s wearing a designer dress or casual workout clothes.
Looking put together is a very calculated move on her part, as she says that “self-expression and confidence” are very “important” to her.
Lopez looked stunning in the news footage modeling the glasses while wearing black outfits.
She also said she is a “huge fan” of sunglasses.
The star has collected “too many pairs” to count over the years, but has teamed up with fashion giant Dolce & Gabbana to launch a new line of “vintage” inspired sunglasses.
Their first wedding in Las Vegas: she wore a white lace dress and he had on a white jacket
Her Georgia wedding dress: Siren wore a Ralph Lauren wedding dress when she got married in Georgia in front of 135 people
She said, ‘I’m a big fan of sunglasses. I’ve collected too many pairs over the years to count.
“This new Dolce and Gabbana eyewear collection features my favorite classic cat-eye and shield shapes that have vintage inspiration.”
Hitmaker Jenny van de Block went on to explain that she “can’t live” without Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and an “iconic” handbag to go with any outfit.
She told Harper’s Bazaar: “Obviously I can’t live without black Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses, great jeans that fit well, a blazer or jacket, an iconic bag that goes with any outfit and a statement piece. of jewelry.’
Another campaign: Lopez also models for Coach; seen here this week for Coach
JLo went on to explain that she has “always” been a fan of Dolce and Gabbana and that their collections are “full of personality.”
She added: ‘I have always been a fan of the timeless elegance of Dolce and Gabbana. The collections are full of personality.’
The On the Floor singer previously admitted that sunglasses have always been an “important” part of her wardrobe, as she is able to “change her mood” just by wearing a pair.
She said: ‘Sunglasses have always been an important part of my wardrobe. I love how easy it is to change my mood by just putting on sunglasses. Self-expression and confidence are so important to me, and that powerful feeling you get when you put on great sunglasses is part of that.”
JENNIFER LOPEZ’S MOVIE WEDDING DRESSES
Jennifer Lopez has often played a bride in her movies.
Here’s a look at some of her best dresses on the silver screens.
In 2001’s The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey, she wore a satin off-the-shoulder dress.
In the 2002 film Enough with actor Billy Campbell, Jenny wore a low-cut dress with a sweetheart neckline.
For 2006’s El Cantante, she wore a long-sleeved satin dress with a lace overlay. She worked with – at the time – real-life husband Marc Anthony, who also played her husband.
In 2021’s Marry Me, she wore a beige lace and crystal dress to say yes to Maluma, but he never showed.
And in this year’s movie Shotgun Wedding, she modeled a mesh dress with a sweetheart neckline.
A Beautiful Bride: Seen in the 2001 movie The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey
Married on film: In the 2002 film Enough with actor Billy Campbell
A bride on film and in real life: Lopez with real husband Marc Anthony who also played her husband in El Cantante
All dressed up to get married: in a silver wedding dress for her next movie Marry Me
Be my man: Jenny points to Owen’s character as he appears on the screen behind her
Will you take Jennifer Lopez – as Kat – as your wife? Lopez and Wilson face to face when he says ‘OK’ to be her husband
Another wedding dress: In her dress for the 2022 movie Shotgun Wedding