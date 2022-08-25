Jennifer Lopez, 53, is spotted wearing Showpo Amalie The Label outfit before wedding

<!–

The CEO of an Australian fashion brand has posted a celebratory video after realizing Jennifer Lopez wore her designs to pre-wedding parties before marrying beau Ben Affleck.

Jane Lu, 35, is the founder of Showpo, which she started as a pop-up booth in 2010 after quitting her job as an accountant, maximizing her credit card purchases and building the brand in the garage of her parents’ Sydney home . .

On August 24, Jane shared a video to Instagram with news articles showing Showpo’s offshoot brand Amalie and none other than A-List celebrity Jennifer Lopez wearing it.

“Sorry about the crazy dance, but come on, it’s J-Lo!” She captioned the video.

‘I’ve been a fan since I was 13! I used to refer to J-Lo and Janey from the block… such a sucker I know, but… J-Lo!!! Come on!!! This is such a big moment for Showpo and our label Amalie, which uses plant-based substances to reduce the impact on the environment.’

The 53-year-old singer was pictured in a $59.95 ruffled linen crop top with drawstring detailing at the bust, paired perfectly with the $79.95 ‘Zuri’ wide-leg pants in Savannah, Georgia, shortly for her wedding.

She accentuated the look with Balmain sunglasses and towering sandals from her eponymous shoe line as she ran errands on her wedding weekend.

Amalie The Label is an in-house label from Showpo that brings out an effortless and chic summer aesthetic, all made from natural fibers.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married Saturday in a breathtaking wedding ceremony at his $8.9 million Georgia ‘plantation’ mansion, surrounded by family, friends and other A-List celebrities.

The celebrity couple known as “Bennifer” stunned the crowd with Lopez donning a gorgeous white Ralph Lauren couture gown complete with long train and veil, while Affleck looked sharp in complementary white and black tuxedos.

Photos taken from above showed the perfect A-listers hugging with smiles on a waterfront jetty, outside their huge mansion, and as they walked past a snow-white altar set up especially for the day.

Ben, 50, donned a smart white tuxedo jacket, black bow tie and black trousers and towered over his 53-year-old bride.

She seemed captivated by the presence of her fourth husband and their perfect environment.

A fireworks display from a lake at the property was scheduled to cap off the evening, with Savannah trolleybuses entering the property to take the couple’s guests around.

The couple’s happy reunion comes 20 years after they first got engaged and engaged, only to call off their wedding in the fall of 2003, blamed on excessive media coverage.

The couple was followed by close friends and family after their marriage, including their children by Jennifer’s third husband Marc Anthony, as well as Affleck’s first wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck had three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11. And next to J-Lo were her twins, Emme and Max, 14, who she had with Marc Anthony.