Jennifer Lopez, 53, has been named the new face of Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi

Jennifer Lopez becomes the new face of Intimissimi. The 53-year-old star has become the company’s latest global ambassador, it was shared on Tuesday.

Intimissimi bosses hope Jennifer can help build the brand in the US, where progress has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of their last big name reps was Sex And The City veteran Sarah Jessica Parker.

Bra lover: The news that Lopez is joining the brand broke Tuesday. “Over the past two years we’ve cooled down a bit because of the pandemic, we’ve slowed down our expansion, but … we’re looking forward to spending money again next year,” Marcello Veronesi, the group’s general manager, told WWD.

Intimissimi – which specializes in bras, briefs, lingerie, cardigans and pajamas – continues to see tremendous growth potential in the US.

Sandro Veronesi, the CEO of the company, explains: “The market is opening a new phase after the dominance of Victoria’s Secret.

“Now there are new brands and we hope to capture part of that market. We have a fashionable proposal for Intimissimi in the United States. It will be a while before it is known.’

Sandro also acknowledged that there are clear differences between the European and US markets.

He also admitted that the brand needs to develop a better understanding of the American consumer.

Sandro said: “We want to grow a lot and we also want to better understand the tastes and preferences of the American public because the two markets are different and the competitors are different.

‘So we have to learn a lot and invest in store opening, communication and world expansion.’

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously admitted that her upbringing in New York had a big influence on her style.

She explained, “In New York, in the Bronx, it was very, “we dress like a boy with Doc Martens and men’s pants and a woman’s beater.” It was very Latin, big hoops and eyeliner, and that stuck with me. That mix of toughness and sexiness.’