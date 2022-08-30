Jennifer Lawrence wows in figure-hugging exercise gear as she heads to yoga class

<!–

She gave birth to her first child six months ago.

And Jennifer Lawrence looked gorgeous as she attended a yoga class in New York City on Tuesday.

The actress, 32, showed off her post-baby body in a figure-hugging black tank top and matching leggings as she headed to class.

She was the image of fitness entering her class with a blue cap shielding her eyes and her wavy blonde locks piled up in a ponytail.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress completed the look with a golden turquoise necklace, a few Illesteva shades and a quilted green leather hanging bag.

She made her way through the bustling city while rocking on a comfy pair of black and white Adidas slippers.

The new mom seemed focused as she prepared for a moment of self-care during her yoga class.

Jennifer and her husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child together in February earlier this year.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, have not yet revealed the name of their bundle of joy.

They also haven’t confirmed the sex of the child, but during a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host referred to Jennifer’s baby as a “he.”

Jennifer was first spotted with her baby bump on September 8 in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

On September 8, 2021, the star’s representative confirmed her pregnancy with People.

The now-married couple initially met through mutual friends, and their first sighting as a couple took place in June 2018.

Lawrence was previously in a relationship with her X-Men franchise colleague Nicholas Hoult.

Later, she started seeing Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in the 2017 film Mother! before meeting Maroney.