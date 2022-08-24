Jennifer Lawrence wears mini dress on date with husband Cooke Maroney six months after giving birth

<!–

New mom Jennifer Lawrence showed off her svelte post-baby body as she went out with husband Cooke Maroney on Tuesday for a date at New York’s Strip House restaurant.

The 32-year-old Hunger Games star looked stunning in a floral mini dress that showcased her long legs and tight arms, and the evening outfit was complemented by a pair of sexy red heels.

The birth of the Academy Award winner and the 38-year-old art dealer’s child was first reported in February, although the exact date is unclear.

The Red Sparrow star completed her look with a trendy olive green purse, turquoise necklace and bracelet.

She wore her voluminous blond locks parted in the middle and flowing over her shoulders.

The Kentucky-born beauty appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the outing and showing off her gorgeous natural features.

Meanwhile, her other half rocked a laid-back look, dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans, blue Vans and a silver watch.

The happy couple, who tied the knot in 2019, have not yet revealed the name of their bundle of joy to the public.

They also haven’t confirmed the sex of the child, but during a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host referred to Jennifer’s baby as a “he.”

Jennifer was first spotted with her baby bump on September 8 in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

On September 8, 2021, the star’s representative confirmed her pregnancy with People.

The now-married couple initially met through mutual friends, and their first sighting as a couple took place in June 2018.

Lawrence was previously in a relationship with her X-Men franchise colleague Nicholas Hoult.

Later, she started seeing Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in the 2017 film Mother! before meeting Maroney.

Although her main focus in the recent past has been parenting, Lawrence is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming feature Causeway.

The artist will star in the upcoming film alongside Brian Tyree Henry and Samira Wiley.

The actress will serve not only as the star of the film, but also as one of the producers.

Causeway will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 and then be released on the streaming service Apple TV+.