Jennifer Lawrence speaks out on ‘bothersome’ $5million pay gap between her and Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer Lawrence has discussed her frustration at being paid $5 million less than her Don’t Look Up colleague Leonardo DiCaprio.

The pair starred in the political satire film that also featured Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

According to Variety, Leonardo, 47, was paid $30 million for the film, while Jennifer, 32, was reportedly paid $25 million – despite being the top billed star.

In an interview with Vogue for the October issue of the magazine, Jennifer described the pay gap between the stars as “annoying.”

She said, ‘It doesn’t matter how much I do. I still don’t get paid as much as that guy because of my vagina?’

The Silver Linings Playbook star has talked about the gender pay gap in Hollywood in the past.

During the infamous Sony hack in 2014, it was revealed that Jennifer and Amy Adams were paid less than Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale for American Hustle.

When the inequality came to light, Jennifer wrote an essay on the pay gap, saying: ‘When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with d**ks, I didn’t get mad at Sony . I got mad at myself.’

Elsewhere, Jennifer admitted that the false accusations that she slept with Harvey Weinstein were the strangest thing she’d ever read about herself.

The actress strenuously denied the claims of the disgraced producer, who is serving a 23-year sentence in a New York prison after being found guilty of rape and assault.

Speaking on Vogue’s 73 Questions series, Jennifer has admitted it’s “bizarre” that people once thought she and Harvey were having sex, as reports of his sexually predatory behavior in Hollywood surfaced and fueled the MeToo movement.

During the featurette, Jennifer was asked, “What’s the most bizarre thing you’ve ever read about yourself?”

She immediately replied, “That I fucked Harvey Weinstein.”

Jennifer previously denied claims she slept with Harvey, who was producing for her Oscar-winning film The Silver Linings Playbook.

His sexual misconduct accusers include Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento and many others.

A 2018 lawsuit alleged that the film producer bragged about The Hunger Games star’s bedding, allegedly to the plaintiff: “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she just won an Oscar.”

Following this, Jennifer released a statement denying the claims, saying their dynamic was purely “professional.”

She said: ‘My heart breaks for all the women who have been victims of Harvey Weinstein. I’ve never had anything but a professional relationship with him.

This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies he used to lure countless women.”