Jennifer Lawrence showcases her long locks while wearing brown maxi dress on stroll in West Village

Jennifer Lawrence cut a reserved figure on Tuesday as she took a leisurely stroll through Manhattan’s West Village.

The 31-year-old Oscar winner brightened up the day with her long blonde hair, which fell gracefully over her shoulders.

She complemented her locks with a minimalist brown maxi dress that hugged her curves and reached just above her ankles.

The look was apparently popular with Jennifer, who appeared to have worn the exact same dress on Saturday.

She also paired it with the same set of golden brown open-toed heels, and her voluminous locks framed her sleek, clear tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The Silver Linings Playbook star opted for a new handbag, a black reptile print design with a brown leather strap.

She also changed her necklaces and she went braless with the sleeveless dress.

Previously, Jennifer was spotted on a lunch date in the West Village with acclaimed French director Leos Carax.

The filmmaker, best known for his films Mauvais Sang () and Holy Motors (), released his first English-language feature film, Annette, last year.

In the film, Adam Driver plays a dark stand-up comedian, while Marion Cotillard plays his wife, an opera singer. When the two welcome their first child (who is portrayed by a puppet doll throughout most of the film), their relationship is shattered with devastating consequences.

It’s not clear whether Carax will direct his second English-language feature, but Jennifer has built a reputation for being directed by high-profile filmmakers, including David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy), Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up and Bad Blood) and her ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky (Mother!).

Carax wore brown corduroy pants with a mustard yellow T-shirt, a brown leather jacket, black leather sneakers and slim sunglasses.

He held out a cigarette as they left the restaurant.

On Jennifer’s outing, her husband Cooke Maroney was missing. The two started dating in 2018 and got engaged in February of the following year, before getting married in October 2019.

The lovebirds welcomed their first child in February this year, but they were secretive about their child and kept their name and gender secret.

However, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May, the host referred to the baby as “him.”