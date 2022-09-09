Jennifer Lawrence showcases her cleavage in skintight black dress in NYC

She revealed in an interview with Vogue magazine that she is unable to get past her family’s right-wing political views, especially in the wake of Rose v. Wade’s turnaround and the birth of her son Cy.

And on Friday, Jennifer Lawrence stunned with a head-to-toe look at Simon Miller as she made her way to the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 presentation in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress showed her cleavage in the tight black dress with neon green shoes and a gold handbag.

Jennifer sparkled in the long-sleeved black dress that highlighted her plunging neckline and tight legs.

She hit the curb in flashy neon heels while carrying a gold clutch; she added a chain of gold and teal.

The mother of one wore small sunglasses with her long locks loose around her in loose waves.

The stunner kept her makeup to a minimum and showcased her stunning natural beauty.

Her fashionable outing comes after her Fashion magazine interview in which she spoke about her distaste for conservative politics.

Jennifer, who grew up in Kentucky, told the magazine that she talked to her therapist about a nightmare she continues to have with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Earlier, the Oscar winner called Tucker “out of touch” because of her view on climate change.

The Kentucky resident specifically mentioned the problems her father Trump’s support has caused: “I’ve worked so hard for the past five years to forgive my father and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they get is different. Their lives are different,” referring to the information the top journalist relayed to her parents and others like her.

The new mom told the publication, “I’ve been trying to get over it and I really can’t. I can not do it.’

But not being political is also a deal breaker for the Oscar winner.

‘I can’t fuck with people who are no longer political. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political,” she said, indicating that she has left her family the choice to be political in a way she agrees or disagrees with, and no third option.

“It’s too bad. Politics is killing people,” said the actress known for her dramatic twists.

She spoke briefly about the 2016 election, which caused the first rift in her family unit: “It breaks my heart because America had a choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they said, “Well, we can’t have a wife. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.”‘

Lawrence told Vogue that a miscarriage she suffered in Toronto several years ago convinced her how important access to abortion is for young women.

She says she planned “100%” to have an abortion prior to the miscarriage, but the nullification of Roe v. Wade catapulted the issue to new importance for her personally and in terms of her relationship with her family.

“I don’t want to discredit my family, but I know that many people are in a similar position to their families,” she noted.

“How can you raise a daughter from birth and believe she doesn’t deserve equality? How?’

She says she regularly raises the subject with her family, but realistically she can’t convince anyone.

‘I broach the subject in the sense that I let go of text messages. Just: Boom. Tree. Tree. Tree. Tree. They don’t respond. And then I feel bad and I send a picture of the baby,” she told Vogue.

Lawrence grew up in a conservative home and initially considered himself a Republican.

However, she told Vogue that it was Tina Fey’s comedic portrayal of Liz Lemon on the NBC comedy 30 Rock that got her swinging. She told Vogue that the wacky comic writer character’s views “made sense” and “seemed rational.”

Jennifer is mother to son Cy with husband Cooke Maroney; they welcomed him in February 2022.

They married in October 2019 in a star-studded wedding at the Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island.