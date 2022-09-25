Jennifer Lawrence seen filming new movie No Hard Feelings in Long Island
Jennifer Lawrence was dressed strikingly while shooting scenes for her latest film No Hard Feelings in Long Island on Friday.
The 32-year-old actress donned a dark gray t-shirt with a rabbit printed on the chest.
It was paired with a pair of blue striped shorts and a pair of pink Adidas flip flops.
For a touch of glamour, she wore a thin gold chain around her neck.
Lawrence’s hair was pulled back in a messy ponytail and she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.
Someone threw her some car keys as she stood on a gravel path next to a patch of grass.
The Oscar winner is co-starring alongside Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney, 38, and Hasan Minhaj, 37.
An official description has not been released, but Fashion describes the R-rated romp as “a Harold and Maude-type comedy based on a Craigslist ad in which a mother sought someone to date her son before he went to college.”
Gene Stupnitsky, who introduced Jennifer to her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, co-wrote and directs.
Thanks to that introduction and her subsequent marriage in October 2019, the Silver Linings Playbook star is now a working mom. The happy couple welcomed their son, Cy, in February.
Co-starring: The Oscar winner is co-starring alongside Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney, 38, and Hasan Minhaj, 37 (Mooney pictured 2021)
Her husband: Gene Stupnitsky, who introduced Jennifer to husband Cooke Maroney, 38, co-wrote and directs (Lawrence and Marney pictured August 2022)
In a Fashion In the interview, the outspoken women’s rights lawyer told how motherhood had changed her life.
“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love.’
“I also fell in love with all the babies everywhere. Newborns are just so wonderful. It’s these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, “Awww, honey.”
Motherhood: In a Vogue interview, the outspoken women’s rights lawyer shared how motherhood had changed her life (photo 2018)