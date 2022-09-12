Jennifer Lawrence says Erika Jayne is ‘evil’ while reviewing The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Lawrence weighed in on the current season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills sharply criticizing cast member Erika Jayne.

The 32-year-old actress shared her thoughts on season 14 of the Bravo show as she promoted her new movie Causeway at the Toronto International Film Festival, according to an article by Variety on Sunday.

“My biggest problem with this season is that it was just boring and I think Erika is bad,” Jennifer said in Variety Studio at TIFF.

Housewives fan: Jennifer Lawrence, seen Saturday in Toronto, weighed in on the current season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills with sharp criticism of cast member Erika Jayne

“I would go so far as to say she needs a publicist ASAP,” she added.

Erika, 51, is embroiled in the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi, 83, who has been accused of embezzling settlement funds owed to his clients.

Jennifer also suggested that Erika’s castmates on RHOBH should help with her public image, comparing her situation to the infamous episode of The Real Housewives Of New York in which a drunken Dorinda Medley, 57, filmed for hours with lipstick smeared over her face.

Causeway co-star Brian Tyree Henry, 40, also identified himself as a fan of Housewives but was reluctant to get involved.

Embezzlement scandal: Erika, shown in February 2019 in West Hollywood, California, is embroiled in the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi, 83, who has been accused of embezzling settlement funds owed to his clients

“Don’t get me caught up in this, I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we’re good,” Brian said.

However, Jennifer and Brian both agreed on whether Kathy Hilton, 63, should stay on the Bravo reality show.

‘Stay! Are you crazy,’ said Henry.

New movie: The 32-year-old actress, who was seen in Toronto on Sunday, shared her thoughts on season 14 of the Bravo show as she promoted her new movie Causeway at the Toronto International Film Festival

Causeway premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

The film follows a young US Army engineer who returns to her mother after a traumatic injury.

Causeway is slated for a November 4 release on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

The next episode of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday on Bravo.