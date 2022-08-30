Jennifer Lawrence reveals she thought Amy Schumer’s liposuction procedure was a ‘secret’

Jennifer Lawrence initially thought Amy Schumer’s liposuction surgery was a “secret” — until the comedian spilled the beans on Instagram.

“When she got liposuction, I just assumed that would be a secret. And then… it wasn’t!’ Jennifer, 32, told the New Yorker in a profile of her boyfriend.

“It’s part of her—I hate to use this word—recognizability. In some ways she has benefited from it. Look at her clearly successful career,” she added.

Schumer revealed her liposuction procedure on Instagram earlier this year. She stated that she had lost up to 170 pounds when she posted pictures of herself in a bathing suit.

In a separate post featuring the exact same photos of the swimsuit, Amy reflected on her health journey and thanked everyone who helped her along.

‘I feel fine. Finally. It’s been a journey, thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought I’d do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turns 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!’ she captioned a bathing suit of herself.

Earlier this year, Amy revealed her delight with the results of her procedure – but admitted she felt a little guilty about the ‘privilege’ of undergoing expensive cosmetic procedures that not everyone can afford.

Appear on the ‘Making space with Hoda Kotbpodcast, the comedian spoke candidly about getting the fat removal procedure, explaining that she’d tried CoolSculpting before, but saw no results.

But while she’s pleased with the results, she said she struggled with some guilt for using a weight-loss tool that isn’t available to everyone, and had to convince herself it was right.

“I felt bad because it’s such a privilege,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, people with money, they drive nice cars too’… So my ‘nice car’ is I had, you know, sucked a gallon of fat out of my belly.”

Amy first shared the results of her liposuction in January with photos of herself in a swimsuit, announcing she was only 170 pounds.

She has continued to talk candidly about it, telling Hoda that honesty is important to her.

“I wanted to share it with people, just because I can’t lie about myself. I just can not. I can’t be like, “Yeah, crunches. And I just ate smoked salmon,” you know? So I had to be real,’ she said.

‘I just wanted to be honest about it, instead of someone’ [saying]”Gosh, she looks like she’s lost some weight.”

“And by the way, I actually look the same,” she added. ‘I really could never have told anyone! And there wouldn’t have been one headline like “Schumer has lost weight!”

But Amy had noticed the weight gain herself and said she was “physically uncomfortable” with the extra pounds on her stomach.

“I think I was just in a weird moment after a hysterectomy,” she said.

“And I was like, you know what? I’ve got the time now, I’m just going – and I’ve tried other things. Like I tried CoolSculpting. I personally have had no results from that. And I’ve tried everything else and you know, cesarean section and the kind of endometriosis I had.”

She thought, if she was ‘willing to freeze myself, or whatever CoolSculpt does, why don’t I just do this thing that works?’

‘And I did it. And it worked. And I feel a lot better about myself,” she said. ‘I’m really happy with it. dr. Jordan Turner, scream out!’

But she’s taken the time to remind herself that she’s lucky enough to be able to afford the procedure, and she doesn’t want to mislead other people into thinking she did it unaided.

“I’m just trying to keep it in perspective. I try to think about what is feasible and what is unfair. And to me it’s a little unfair,” she said. “The people I’m closest to aren’t, you know, rolling in dough.”