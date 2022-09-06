Jennifer Lawrence reveals she has suffered two miscarriages

<!–

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she has had two miscarriages.

Speak with Fashion For their October 2022 issue, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on her pregnancy with her son Cy, whom she welcomed in February.

She explained how she found herself taking into account the changing landscape of women’s rights during pregnancy and admitted that the recent US Supreme Court dismissal of Roe vs Wade brought back painful memories for her.

Jennifer explained that she had her first miscarriage in her early twenties and was “one hundred percent” planning to have an abortion before “I miscarried on my own in Montreal.”

Losing: Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she’s had two miscarriages in a candid interview about motherhood with Vogue Magazine

She had a loss a few years ago while filming Don’t Look Up in late 2020/early 2021.

At this point in her life, she was married and told Vogue that she really wanted to have a child, but unfortunately she miscarried again, this time with a D&C, the surgical procedure that removes tissue from the uterus.

She told Vogue that she found it difficult to fathom young women with limited options who were forced into unwanted pregnancies, especially since she experienced motherhood herself this year.

Motherhood: Speaking to Vogue for their October 2022 issue, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on her pregnancy with her son Cy, whom she welcomed in February

“I remember a million times thinking about it when I was pregnant,” Jennifer told Vogue.

“Thinking about the things that happened to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very happy pregnancy.’

“But every second of my life was different. And sometimes it occurred to me: what if I was forced to do this?’

Speaking: Jennifer explained that she had her first miscarriage in her early twenties and a second loss a few years ago while filming Don’t Look Up (pictured in the film)

Jennifer was also eager to talk to Vogue about her concerns about raising a son in the US and spoke out about gun violence in schools.

“I’m raising a little boy who goes to school one day. Guns are the number one cause of death for children in the United States. And people still vote for politicians who receive money from the NRA,” she said.

‘It surprises me. I mean, if Sandy Hook hasn’t changed anything? We as a nation just went, OK! We let our children give their lives for our right to a Second Amendment written more than 200 years ago.”

The October 2022 issue of Vogue will be available nationwide from September 20.