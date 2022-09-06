Jennifer Lawrence reveals she has fallen in love with motherhood in new Vogue interview

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out about her new role in life after becoming a mother to her son earlier this year.

In a new interview with the October issue of Vogue Magazine, the actress speaks for the first time about motherhood and confirms the gender of her first child.

The Silver Linings Playbook star admitted it was “scary” to talk about becoming a mother after friends warned her she might not fall in love right away, but admitted that once she gave birth it felt like “goodbye.” one of my life’.

New role: Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out about her new role in life after becoming a mother to her son earlier this year

Jennifer and husband Cooke Maroney, 38, welcomed her baby boy in the spring, but have so far not confirmed the gender or discussed parenthood.

She admitted to Vogue “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Just because it’s so different for everyone. When I say, it was great from the start, some people will think, it wasn’t great for me in the beginning, and they feel bad.”

“Fortunately, I have so many friends who were honest. They were like, It’s scary. You may not connect right away. You may not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

“I remember walking with one of my best friends when I was nine months old and saying, ‘Everyone keeps saying I’ll love my baby more than my cat. But that is not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as I love my cat?’

Although she felt well prepared to welcome her first child, Jennifer admitted that all fears of not connecting with her son disappeared when they met.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all the babies everywhere.” she gushed.

“Newborns are just so wonderful. It’s these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awww, babysss… My heart has stretched to a capacity I didn’t know. I involve my husband in that. And then they’re both just out there – walking around, crossing streets. He’s going to drive one day. He becomes a stupid teenager and gets behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, good night! You know? Like, who’s sleeping?’