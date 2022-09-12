Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her decision to drop out of school and pursue acting as a teen

Jennifer Lawrence never finished high school and the Oscar winner doesn’t have a GED either.

Busy promoting her new film, Causeway, at the Toronto Film Festival in 2022, the 32-year-old talked about her “relationship with home,” as she spoke to Weekly entertainment.

Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Lawrence convinced her parents to let her drop out of school at age 14 and pursue an acting career.

Her past: Jennifer Lawrence talked about her ‘relationship with home’ as she spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her new thriller, Causeway

Lawrence explained that her new thriller, Causeway, grabbed her right away because she could empathize with the plot and the quest for a sense of home.

“I felt something in my stomach when I read this, that immediate, ‘We have to make this’ [feeling]. I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have a purpose,” she revealed.

Add: ‘I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated.’

In Causeway, Lawrence plays an American soldier who returns to New Orleans after suffering a traumatic brain injury while serving in Afghanistan. Variety.

“I left the house when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated,” said Lawrence (Pictured in 2008 when she was 18)

She struggles to return to her daily life with her mother as she awaits her eventual reinstatement.

The Hunger Games star was previously candid about struggling through school as a child, but was confident she was born to act.

After a short break from acting, Lawrence is back and even gets behind the camera to produce.

The psychological drama Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, is one of the films that will have its world premiere at this year’s TIFF.

Connection: Lawrence explained that her new thriller, Causeway, grabbed her immediately because she could empathize with the plot and the quest for a sense of home

The film is the first project of Lawrence’s production company Excellent Cadaver and is directed by Lila Neugebauer.

Neugebauer directed the film from a script by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh, starring Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jayne Houdyshell, Russell Harvard, Joshua Hull and Fred Weller.

While the film focuses on acute post-traumatic stress, there are also elements of it: childhood trauma woven into the storyline.

“Her untenable house, her inability to commit to anything because of these internal injuries that are completely invisible but massive – I think I had to deal with that at that particular point in my life,” the first mother revealed. Deadline. “There was so much going on with me at the time that I didn’t realize it. Till I was back, pregnant, married, making it [the film]. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is a woman who is afraid to commit.’

Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are the proud parents of a boy Cy, who she says was named after the late American painter, sculptor and photographer Cy Twombly.

Causeway is expected to hit theaters and Apple TV+ in November.

The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday and will run through Sunday, September 18.