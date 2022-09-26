Jennifer Lawrence looks shaky on her rollerblades while filming movie

Jennifer Lawrence was busy working on Long Island in New York on Sunday afternoon.

The Oscar-winning actress was spotted trying her best while on roller skates during a training session on a busy street. The star seemed to panic as she skated as fast as she could.

The 32-year-old blonde beauty has been shooting the new movie No Hard Feelings in the area for the past few weeks.

Lawrence was not wearing a helmet and not even elbow pads or elbow pads as she struggled to get across the street.

In New York State, only children under 14 are required to wear a helmet while skating, but it is also highly recommended for adults as a safety precaution.

According to Sportsmanist, about 40 people die each year from roller skating.

The mother of one was wearing a red polo shirt that wasn’t tucked all the way into her shorts, and a backpack with her long blond wavy hair over her shoulders as she walked down a street with a frightened look on her face.

She added brown shorts that showed off her tight legs and there was a colorful backpack on her back.

Lawrence, who is often makeup-free during her free time, was beautifully made up with a pink blush.

The skates were black with turquoise laces and she added pink socks.

She was also seen wearing a maroon terry cloth robe over her shoulders during a break from filming.

The artist is co-starring alongside Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney, 38, and Hasan Minhaj, 37.

An official synopsis has not yet been released.

But Fashion describes the R-rated romp as “a Harold and Maude-type comedy based on a Craigslist ad in which a mother sought someone to date her son before he went to college.”

Gene Stupnitsky, who introduced Jennifer to her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, co-wrote and directs.

Thanks to that introduction and her subsequent marriage in October 2019, the Silver Linings Playbook star is now a working mom. The happy couple welcomed their son, Cy, in February.

In a Fashion In the interview, the outspoken women’s rights lawyer told how motherhood had changed her life.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love.

“I also fell in love with all the babies everywhere. Newborns are just so wonderful. It’s these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, “Awww, honey.”

This comes after she said she never finished high school nor does she have a GED.

The star was busy promoting her new film, Causeway, at the Toronto Film Festival in 2022, talking about her “relationship with home,” as she spoke to Weekly entertainment.

Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Lawrence convinced her parents to let her drop out of school at age 14 and pursue an acting career.

Lawrence explained that her new thriller, Causeway, grabbed her immediately because she could empathize with the plot and the quest for a sense of home.

“I felt something in my gut when I read this, that immediate, ‘We need to make this’ [feeling]. I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have a purpose,” she revealed.

Add: ‘I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated.’

In Causeway, Lawrence plays an American soldier who returns to New Orleans after suffering a traumatic brain injury while serving in Afghanistan. Variety.

She struggles to return to her daily life with her mother as she awaits her eventual reinstatement.

The Hunger Games star was previously candid about struggling through school as a child, but was confident she was born to act.

After a short break from acting, Lawrence is back and even gets behind the camera to produce.

The psychological drama Causeway, starring Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, is one of the films that will have its world premiere at this year’s TIFF.