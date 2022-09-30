Jennifer Lawrence lets her long honey blonde hair down shooting No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence showed her fit figure during the shooting of her new movie, No Hard Feelings, on Long Island in New York on Thursday.

The star of the Hunger Games wore a green tank top and high jeans as her long blond locks blew in the wind.

The 32-year-old Oscar winner wore leather sandals for the scene and walked over to a green car with a New York license plate before opening the vehicle’s door.

It looked like it was going to be a warm, sunny day as the crew members helped to shield the star with umbrellas between shots.

No Hard Feelings also stars Matthew Broderick, Kyle Mooney and Laura Benanti. The X-Men actress not only stars in the project, but also acts as one of the producers.

With production in full swing, Sony’s R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings has a release date of June 16, 2023.

An official synopsis has not yet been released, but Fashion describes the R-rated romp as “a Harold and Maude-type comedy based on a Craigslist ad in which a mother sought someone to date her son before he went to college.”

Gene Stupnitsky, who introduced Jennifer to her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, co-wrote and directs.

The Don’t Look Up star hit the set earlier this week, filming her first project since welcoming her child Cy with Maroney in February.

The Passengers actress and her husband started dating in 2018 and tied the knot the following year.

In an interview on the Nude with Catt Sadler podcastthe star said: “I definitely wasn’t in a place where I thought, ‘I’m ready to get married.’

“I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other; we wanted to commit ourselves fully. He’s my best friend, so I want to legally tie him to me forever.

‘And luckily there are papers for such a thing. It’s the biggest. You find your favorite person on the planet and you think, “You can’t leave!” So I wanted to take that offer.’

In the October cover story of Fashionthe Red Sparrow star explained her feelings about being a first-time mother, having given birth to a baby boy seven months ago.

The first time my mom revealed, “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like “Now is day one of my life.” I just stared. I was just so in love.

“I also fell in love with all the babies everywhere.

“Newborns are just so wonderful. It’s these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant, and I’m like, “Awwww, babyssss,” she told the magazine.