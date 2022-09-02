Jennifer Lawrence keeps casual in black baseball cap and leggings on coffee run with gal pal in NYC

She is a two-time Oscar-winning actress who has recently adapted to a new role as a mother.

So Jennifer Lawrence was no doubt in need of some caffeine.

The 32-year-old star looked casually cool during a coffee session with a girlfriend in New York City on Thursday.

She wore a comfortable all-black look, including a cropped top, figure-hugging leggings and Adidas flip flops.

Jennifer as an accessory with a baseball cap from Larsen’s Fish Market on Martha’s Vineyard along with a green Crocodile bag from The Row.

Her blonde locks were worn out as she showed off her natural look by going makeup free.

She and her boyfriend went on the run while juggling four total caffeinated drinks during the outing.

This comes just days after Jennifer admitted she initially thought Amy Schumer’s liposuction surgery was a “secret” — until the comedian spilled the beans on Instagram.

“When she got liposuction, I just assumed that would be a secret. And then… it wasn’t!’ Jennifer told the New Yorker in a profile of her boyfriend.

“It’s part of her—I hate to use this word—recognizability. In some ways she has benefited from it. Look at her clearly successful career,” she added.

Schumer revealed her liposuction procedure on Instagram earlier this year. She stated that she had lost up to 170 pounds when she posted pictures of herself in a bathing suit.

In a separate post featuring the exact same photos of the swimsuit, Amy reflected on her health journey and thanked everyone who helped her along.

‘I feel fine. Finally. It’s been a journey thank you for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought I’d do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and your 40 is becoming. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!’ she captioned a bathing suit of herself.

Earlier this year, Amy revealed her delight with the results of her procedure – but admitted she felt a little guilty about the “privilege” of undergoing expensive cosmetic procedures that not everyone can afford.

Appear on the ‘Making space with Hoda Kotbpodcast, the comedian spoke candidly about getting the fat removal procedure, explaining that she’d tried CoolSculpting before, but saw no results.

But while she’s pleased with the results, she said she struggled with some guilt for using a weight-loss tool that isn’t available to everyone, and had to convince herself it was right.

“I felt bad because it’s such a privilege,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, people with money, they drive nice cars too’… So my ‘nice car’ is I had, you know, sucked a gallon of fat out of my belly.”

Strike a pose: Schumer pictured at the Los Angeles premiere of Only Murders In The Building in June

Amy first shared the results of her liposuction in January with photos of herself in a swimsuit, announcing she was only 170 pounds.

She has continued to talk candidly about it, telling Hoda that honesty is important to her.

“I wanted to share it with people, just because I can’t lie about myself. I just can not. I can’t be like, “Yeah, crunches. And I just ate smoked salmon,” you know? So I had to be real,’ she said.

‘I just wanted to be honest about it, instead of someone’ [saying]”Gosh, she looks like she’s lost some weight.”

Disclosure: Earlier this year, Amy revealed her happiness with the results of her procedure – but admitted she felt a little guilty about the ‘privilege’ of having expensive cosmetic procedures that not everyone can afford; pictured 2022

“And by the way, I actually look the same,” she added. ‘I really could never have told anyone! And there wouldn’t have been one headline like “Schumer has lost weight!”

But Amy had noticed the weight gain herself and said she was “physically uncomfortable” with the extra pounds on her stomach.

“I think I was just in a weird moment after a hysterectomy,” she said.

“And I was like, you know what? I’ve got the time now, I’m just going – and I’ve tried other things. Like I tried CoolSculpting. I personally have had no results from that. And I’ve tried everything else and you know, cesarean section and the kind of endometriosis I had.”

She thought, if she was ‘willing to freeze myself, or whatever CoolSculpt does, why don’t I just do this thing that works?’

‘And I did it. And it worked. And I feel a lot better about myself,” she said. ‘I’m really happy with it. dr. Jordan Turner, scream out!’

But she’s taken the time to remind herself that she’s lucky she can afford the procedure, and she doesn’t want to let other people think she did it without help.

“I’m just trying to keep it in perspective. I try to think about what is feasible and what is unfair. And to me it’s a little unfair,” she said. “The people I’m closest to aren’t, you know, rolling in dough.”