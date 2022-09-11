Jennifer Lawrence is a total stunner at the premiere of latest film Causeway during TIFF

It’s day three of the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

The psychological drama Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, is one of the films to have its world premiere.

Lawrence made her grand arrival at the Royal Alexandra Theater looking elegant in a sheer black dress.

Lawrence, 32, who also worked as a producer on the film, exudes confidence as she poses for photographers on the red carpet.

The striking Dior Haute Couture number hung from the shoulders of the actress and the ultra-sheer skirt brought her toned legs into focus.

The sheer fabric was also used for both arms, while the neckline had a frayed style to give it a touch of edginess.

To round out her overall look, the lead lady stepped out in a pair of black strappy heels, and styled her blonde locks long and flowing to about the middle of her back with an extreme part on the left side.

Lawrence also took some time to settle in next to Henry, 40, who was decked out in a pink suit and shirt and brown leather shoes.

The two stars of the film, the first project from Lawrence’s production company Excellent Cadaver, also joined co-star Linda Emond and director Lila Neugebauer and producer Justine Ciarrocchid for the group photo.

Neugebauer directed the film from a script by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh, starring Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jayne Houdyshell, Russell Harvard, Joshua Hull and Fred Weller.

In Causeway, Lawrence plays an American soldier who returns to New Orleans after suffering a traumatic brain injury while serving in Afghanistan. Variety. She struggles to return to her daily life with her mother as she awaits her eventual reinstatement.

While the film focuses on acute post-traumatic stress, there are also elements of it: childhood trauma woven into the storyline.

“Her untenable house, her inability to commit to anything because of these internal injuries that are completely invisible but massive – I think I had to deal with that at that particular point in my life,” the first mother revealed. Deadline. “There was so much going on with me at the time that I didn’t realize it. Till I was back, pregnant, married, making it [the film]. And I was like, “Oh, this is a woman who’s afraid to commit.”‘

Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are the proud parents of a boy Cy, who she says was named after the late American painter, sculptor and photographer Cy Twombly.

Causeway is expected to hit theaters and Apple TV+ in November.

The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday and will run through Sunday, September 18.