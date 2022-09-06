Jennifer Lawrence hilariously reveals she threw up at her first Oscars afterparty

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Lawrence got hilariously candid when she spoke to Vogue for the latest video in their 73 Questions series.

The actress, 32, revealed that she had so much fun that she got sick at her very first Oscars afterparty in 2011.

When asked, “Was your first Oscar afterparty as crazy as it seemed?” she replied, ‘Oh yes, I threw up’.

Telling it all: Jennifer Lawrence got hilariously candid when she spoke to Vogue for the latest video in their series of 73 Questions

Jennifer also revealed about her relationship with her Silver Linings Playbook and Joy co-star Robert De Niro.

She described the acting legend as “the sweetest man in the world” but at the same time “very intimidating”.

She also recalled inviting him to her wedding rehearsal dinner and being shocked when he showed up.

Jennifer shared: “I invited him to the rehearsal dinner for my wedding, obviously didn’t expect him to come, and when he came I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here, you can go home.’

Funny: The actress, 32, revealed she had so much fun she got sick at her first-ever Oscar afterparty

“And he said thank you very much and left.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Jennifer joked about her pixie cut era, saying, “Of course my advice is don’t do it. Think carefully about everything and if I could get the internet to delete those photos, or not delete them, just add extensions to them. If someone knows how to do that, that would be great.’

She also started getting older for the first time, to a little boy named Cy.

She explained that there was no word to describe motherhood and that her family was happiest these days.

Wild Night: When asked, “Was your first Oscars afterparty as crazy as it seemed?” she replied, ‘Oh yes, I threw up’ (pictured at the Oscars in 2011)

Her own parenting advice was that “babies don’t get bored,” and when asked if motherhood had changed her attitude to work, she replied, “Sure, everything, location, my hours, everything.”

Elsewhere in the series of interrogations, she said Chris Farley was a celebrity she would bring back to life.

Jennifer, who married art gallery owner Cooke Maroney in 2019, also shared that her favorite wine is “good red.”

Legend: Jennifer also revealed about her relationship with her Silver Linings Playbook and Joy co-star Robert De Niro

And when asked who she thinks has “the best style in the world,” she named fellow actress Sienna Miller.

For the series of rapid-fire questions, JLaw wore a cozy white tank top with flared belted pants.

While this year focused on the motherhood of her six-month-old son, Jennifer is now gearing up for the release of the upcoming feature Causeway.

The artist will star alongside Brian Tyree Henry and Samira Wiley in the upcoming film, which will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022.

In addition to serving as the star of the film, the actress is also listed as one of the producers.