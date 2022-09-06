Jennifer Lawrence has had nightmares about Tucker Carlson, distanced from family because of politics

<!–

In 2017, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson called her “out of touch” for her take on climate change.

And Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she has nightmares about the 53-year-old television personality.

The 32-year-old actress revealed to Fashion on Monday that she told her therapist she has a recurring nightmare about Carlson, while also admitting to distance herself from her family due to differing political views.

In particular, the Kentucky resident mentioned her father and noted, “I’ve worked so hard for the past five years to forgive my father and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they get is different. Their lives are different.’

The new mom told the publication, “I’ve been trying to get over it and I really can’t. I can not do it.’

In her typical candid and brash manner, she continued, “I’m sorry to just let go, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too bad. Politics kills people.’

She used a metaphor to further emphasize her point when she said, “It breaks my heart because America had a choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they said, “Well, we can’t have a wife. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.”‘

Covergirl: the actress is the cover star of the October issue of the legendary fashion magazine

Feud: In 2017, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson called her “out of touch” for her take on climate change, the TV personality has recently been featured on his show

And the Silver Linings Playbook star thinks her situation is common.

“I don’t want to discredit my family, but I know that many people are in a similar position to their families,” she noted.

“How can you raise a daughter from birth and believe she doesn’t deserve equality? How?’

However, other parts of her sit-down with the glossy were lighter. And she took part in the pub’s much-loved 73 Questions series.

On her tension with her family: ‘How can you raise a daughter from birth and believe she doesn’t deserve equality? How?’

In the series of interrogations, she said Chris Farley was a celebrity she would bring back to life.

Lawrence, who married art gallery owner Cooke Maroney in 2019, also said her favorite wine is “good red.”

And when asked who she thinks has “the best style in the world,” she named fellow actress Sienna Miller.

For the series of rapid-fire questions, JLaw wore a cozy white tank top with flared belted pants.

Lighter note: Other parts of her sit-down with the glossy were lighter as she competed in the pub’s much-loved 73 Questions series

While this year focused on mothering her six-month-old son Cy, Jennifer is now gearing up for the release of the upcoming feature film Causeway.

The artist will star alongside Brian Tyree Henry and Samira Wiley in the upcoming film, which will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022.

In addition to serving as the star of the film, the actress is also listed as one of the producers.