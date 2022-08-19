Jennifer Lawrence goofs around on Dior shoot as she shows off enviably trim post-baby midriff

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her enviably slender midriff just four months after giving birth as she shone in a new photoshoot this week.

The 32-year-old bomb formed a storm on what appeared to be a massage table for a Dior campaign captured by fashion photographer Cass Bird.

Cass kicked off her Instagram on Thursday, posting a charming behind-the-scenes montage of Jennifer walking around the set.

When you got it: Jennifer Lawrence showed off her enviably slender midriff just four months after giving birth, as she starred in a new photoshoot this week

Jennifer was decked out in a matching 1980s solid-shoulder jacket and trousers with a soft blue and white floral print reminiscent of the 18th century.

She slipped into a white crop top that hinted at her impressively slender midriff after she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their firstborn child in April.

Hairstylist Shay Ashual had given her a luxurious curly blond hairdo that was thrown over her shoulders to be in full view of the camera.

Cass’s backstage montage started with Jennifer staring into the camera and breathing the word “wow” over and over while making funny faces.

Having a ball: The 32-year-old bombshell formed a storm on what appeared to be a massage table for a Dior campaign captured by fashion photographer Cass Bird

Mirror, mirror: Cass kicked off her Instagram on Thursday, posting a charming behind-the-scenes montage of Jennifer hanging out on set

Gorgeous: Jennifer was decked out in a matching 1980s solid-shoulder jacket and trousers with a soft blue and white floral print reminiscent of the 18th century

So fun: Cass’s backstage montage started with Jennifer staring into the camera and breathing the word “wow” over and over while making funny faces

The star of the Hunger Games also put her hand on the clapperboard and yelled, “Mark!” and snap the board into place to start the shoot.

In a playful moment, she placed her real face next to an image of herself in the camera and joked, “Who’s more beautiful if you had to choose?”

At another point, she did a little slapstick, fidgeting with a light mirror, and declared, “Okay, we’ve got it, we’ve got it, we can all stop.”

Jennifer married Cooke, director of an art gallery, in Rhode Island, in October 2019, more than a year after they first became an item.

Taking Charge: The Hunger Games star also got her hand on the clapperboard and yelled, “Mark!” and click the board to start the shoot

Tough call: In a playful moment, she placed her real face next to an image of herself in the camera and joked, “Who’s more beautiful if you had to choose?”

What makes it happen: Another time she did a little slapstick, fidgeting with a lighting mirror and declaring, ‘Okay, we’ve got it, we’ve got it, we can all stop’

Private life: Jennifer married Cooke, an art gallery director, in Rhode Island, in October 2019, more than a year after they first became an item

In April, it was revealed that Jennifer and Cooke had welcomed their first-born child into the world, but they have not yet revealed the baby’s gender publicly.

Ellen DeGeneres called the baby “him” during a TV interview with Jennifer in May, sparking speculation about whether she let the real sex slip.

The talk show host, Jennifer’s neighbor, said, “By the way, I hear you talking to him sometimes, and it’s really cute.”

Jennifer told Vanity Fair during her pregnancy that she was determined to keep her child’s life out of the public eye as much as possible.

Under wraps: In April, it emerged that Jennifer and Cooke had welcomed their first-born child into the world, but they have not yet publicly announced the baby’s gender

Oops?: Ellen DeGeneres called the baby “him” during an interview with Jennifer on TV in May, sparking speculation about whether she let the real sex slip

“If I was at a dinner party and someone said, ‘Oh my god, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!” But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she said before becoming a mother.

‘I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my job,” she said.

Jennifer announced in September 2017 that she was taking a sabbatical and made her comeback with last year’s Netflix hit Don’t Look Up amid a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

“I haven’t arranged anything for the next two years,” she told Savannah Guthrie on the… Today show in 2017, joking that she might “make pots.”

‘Privacy’: Jennifer told Vanity Fair during her pregnancy that she was determined to keep her child’s life out of the public eye as much as possible