Jennifer Lawrence goes casual in a T-shirt as she joins her gal pals for a coffee run in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence looked like she was having a good time as she spent time with her friends in New York City on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Oscar winner was seen strolling through the Big Apple with two of her friends after getting a refreshing iced coffee.

She was casually dressed for the outing in a white graphic T-shirt decorated with a cute cat and a ball of yarn.

On the go: Jennifer Lawrence, 32, looked like she was having a good time as she spent time with her friends in New York City on Saturday. They got iced coffee

Jennifer paired her playful T-shirt with light blue jeans with slightly frayed hems.

She stayed comfortable with pink jelly sandals and she blocked out the penetrating sun with a set of sleek black sunglasses.

The Silver Linings Playbook star wore her hair in thick waves that rested on her shoulders and still looked wet.

She showed off her slim figure during the walk, just six months after she welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

No fuss:

The lovebirds are intensely private about their child and have not even revealed the name or gender.

However, during Jennifer’s appearance as one of her friend Ellen DeGeneres’ last guests on her now-ending talk show, the host seemed to announce that Jennifer had given birth to a boy.

“I hear you talking to him sometimes… I hear you say, ‘I know!’ It’s so sweet,” DeGeneres said during the May performance.

Jennifer was first spotted with her baby bump on September 8 in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

Looks good!

First time parent: The birth of the Oscar winner and the child of her husband Cooke Maroney was first reported in February, although the exact date is unclear

On September 8, 2021, the star’s representative confirmed her pregnancy with People.

The now-married couple initially met through mutual friends, and their first sighting as a couple took place in June 2018.

Lawrence was previously in a relationship with her X-Men franchise colleague Nicholas Hoult.

Later, she started seeing Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in the 2017 film Mother! before meeting Maroney.

New Movie: Lawrence is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming feature film, Causeway, which will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022

While her main focus in the recent past has been on parenting, Lawrence is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming feature Causeway.

The artist will star in the upcoming film alongside Brian Tyree Henry and Samira Wiley.

In addition to being the star of the film, she will produce the picture.

Causeway will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 and then be released on the Apple TV+ streaming service.