Jennifer Lawrence flashes her toned midriff in a crop top as she goes on a coffee run in NYC

New mom Jennifer Lawrence showed off her svelte post-baby body as she stepped out for coffee on Sunday.

The 31-year-old actress flashed her tight midriff in a black cropped T-shirt and loose-fitting jeans when she was spotted in Manhattan’s West Village.

In February, the Oscar winner welcomed her first child, who she shares with husband Cooke Maroney, 38.

Fit: New mom Jennifer Lawrence showed off her slim post-baby body when she went out for coffee on Sunday

Jennifer’s high-necked cotton top had elbow-length sleeves and was cut just below her ribs.

The Hunger Games franchise star wore her wide-leg jeans low on her hips and wore tan Birkenstock sandals.

The Silver Linings Playbook Artist is outfitted with two layered gold chains and oval black sunglasses.

Out and about: The 31-year-old actress flashed her tight midriff in a black cropped T-shirt and loose-fitting jeans when she was spotted in Manhattan’s West Village

New mom: In February, the Oscar winner welcomed her first child, who she shares with husband Cooke Maroney, 38

The blonde beauty swept up her long locks in a high ponytail and wore a natural makeup palette with a light pink lipstick and a pink blush.

The Kentucky resident was carrying a navy blue crocodile bag that hung from a brown leather strap around her shoulder and a white aluminum water bottle.

Jennifer protected herself from the sun with a small beige umbrella during her outing in New York City.

The star beamed as she strolled the sidewalk before meeting a friend wearing a black sundress and carrying a blue Christian Dior satchel.

Natural Beauty: The blonde beauty swept her long locks into a high ponytail and wore a natural makeup palette with a light pink lipstick and a pink blush

Sunny day: Jennifer protected herself from the sun with a small beige umbrella during her outing in New York City

Dressed up: The Hunger Games franchise star wore her wide-leg jeans low on her hips and wore tan Birkenstock sandals

Crop Top: Jennifer’s high-necked cotton top had elbow-length sleeves and was cut just below her ribs

Later in the day, the two-time Golden Globe Award winner swapped her wardrobe for a visit to a tanning salon.

Jennifer wore a beige summer dress with spaghetti straps and hung just below her knees.

She stepped into a pair of brown leather sandals and wore a gold chain with several pendants hanging.

Friends: The star beamed as she strolled the sidewalk before meeting a friend who wore a black sundress and a blue Christian Dior satchel

Friends: The star beamed as she strolled the sidewalk before meeting a friend who wore a black sundress and a blue Christian Dior satchel

The mother of one smiled happily after spending an hour in a West Village tanning salon.

Since welcoming her first child earlier this year, Jennifer has not disclosed any details about the baby’s date of birth, gender or name.

However, when the Don’t Look Up star called in on the May 23 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 64-year-old host accidentally slipped and named her child “him” — indicating she has a son.

Change of clothes: Later in the day, the two-time Golden Globe Award winner switched her wardrobe for a visit to a tanning salon

Although the talented actress has taken a small break from acting to focus on motherhood, Jennifer will soon be back in the spotlight.

According to People, the mother of one will attend the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 in September.

The actress also starred and produced one of her latest films, Causeway, which will be screened at the festival.

The plot of the Apple Original Movie follows a soldier who struggles to adjust to normal life after returning to her home state.

Summer dress: Jennifer wore a beige summer dress with spaghetti straps and hung just below her knees

Casual chic: she slipped into a pair of brown leather sandals and wore a gold chain with several pendants on it

In good spirits: Mother of one smiled cheerfully after spending an hour in a West Village tanning salon

Other films that will bring the star back to the big screen include the comedy, No Hard Feelings, directed by Gene Stupnitsky, and the film adaptation, Burial Rites, from a book of the same name.

When Jennifer is not working on future projects, she likes to spend her free time with her family.

While discussing her husband, Cooke, and married life with… Vanity Fair, the actress had only positive things to say. The couple tied the knot in 2019 at a beautiful wedding in Rhode Island.

“I really enjoy going to the supermarket with him,” she explained. ‘I don’t know why, but it fills me with great joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage.’

Short break: The Hollywood star has taken a short break from acting to focus on motherhood and raising her baby. Seen in 2021