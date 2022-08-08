Jennifer Lawrence flashes a hint of her midriff as she arrives to airport with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were spotted at JFK Airport in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

The 31-year-old actress stayed close to her 38-year-old husband as they made their way through the international travel hub.

The happy couple, who tied the knot in 2019, are currently the parents of a young child whose name they have not yet revealed to the public.

Lawrence remained comfortable in a white t-shirt and loose-fitting dark gray sweatpants throughout the outing.

The Hunger Games franchise star rocked a set of high-top white sneakers and held a hefty bag over her right shoulder.

The Oscar-winning performer’s gorgeous blonde hair fell down her back, adding a bit of brightness to her look.

Maroney also had a casual figure as he wore a white t-shirt, navy blue pants and a set of black Vans sneakers.

The happy couple wore black face coverings that protected them from COVID-19 during their time in public.

The now-married couple initially met through mutual friends, and their first sighting as a couple took place in June 2018.

Lawrence was previously in a relationship with her X-Men franchise colleague Nicholas Hoult.

Later, she started seeing Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in the 2017 film Mother!

The actress started a relationship with Maroney and they eventually tied the knot in 2019.

The happy couple then welcomed a child into their lives last February.

While her main focus in the recent past has been on parenting, Lawrence is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming feature Causeway.

The artist will star in the upcoming film alongside artists such as Brian Tyree Henry and Samira Wiley.

The actress will serve not only as the star of the film, but also as one of the producers.

Causeway will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 and then be released on the Apple TV+ streaming service.