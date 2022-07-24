Jennifer Lawrence dons overalls as she and husband Cooke Maroney match in white while out in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence was dressed for the summer heat when she stepped out with husband Cooke Maroney on Sunday.

The new mom, 31, wore white overalls with a protective white bucket hat and a pair of slip-on sandals.

Her 38-year-old husband completed her look in a white t-shirt and khaki pants.

The Don’t Look Up actress also wore a patterned blue bodysuit under her dungarees to match her shoes.

Jennifer stacked two necklaces, including one with a striking turquoise stone pendant.

She let her thick and shiny blond hair flow out from under her floppy hat and slung it over one shoulder.

The bombshell beauty wore sleek black rectangular sunglasses, which gave her outfit an effortlessly cool touch.

The movie star was carrying a brown leather handbag with an elongated gold buckle at the front.

The art gallery owner, for his part, wore a white crew-neck, short-sleeved shirt, complemented by shades of black.

He paired the look with a pair of fashionable brown and white sneakers while spending quality time with his wife.

The wiry director of the Gladstone Gallery in New York City wore a scruffy salt and pepper beard to match his short head of hair.

Jennifer has been seen around the Big Apple several times throughout the summer, getting plenty of fresh air as she adjusts to life as a new mom.

On one occasion, she was enjoying a night out while dining out with friends, and she has also been spotted with her beau.

Lawrence and Maroney met through mutual friends and started dating in 2018.

The couple got engaged in February 2019 and got a marriage license in September.

The following month, they held a wedding ceremony in Rhode Island.

The entertainer announced her pregnancy last September and gave birth in April.

While the actress hasn’t revealed their baby’s name or gender, the host referred to Lawrence’s baby as “him” during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in May.