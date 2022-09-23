Jennifer Lawrence displays toned and tanned legs in romper on the set of No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence had a casual look on the set of her latest movie Friday.

The 32-year-old was dressed in a short red jumpsuit with a white T-shirt showing her tinted and tanned legs. The Hunger Games star’s long blonde hair was pulled back in a ponytail and styled to appear makeup-free.

The beauty shot the comedy No Hard Feelings in Long Island, New York.

Her character was later seen behind the wheel in a green sedan piled high with luggage.

Jennifer is working on the comedy, No Hard Feelings, which will be shot in Long Island, New York.

The Oscar winner is co-starring alongside Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney, 38, and Hasan Minhaj, 37.

An official description has not been released, but Fashion describes the R-rated romp as “a Harold and Maude-type comedy based on a Craigslist ad in which a mother sought someone to date her son before he went to college.”

Gene Stupnitsky, who introduced Jennifer to her husband, Cooke Maroney, 38, co-wrote and directs.

Thanks to that introduction and her subsequent marriage in October 2019, The Silver Linings Playbook star is now a working mom. The happy couple welcomed their son, Cy, in February.

In the Vogue interview, the outspoken women’s rights lawyer shared how motherhood had changed her life.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love.’

“I also fell in love with all the babies everywhere. Newborns are just so wonderful. It’s these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, “Awww, honey.”